Inspira™ Technologies to Present Advanced Respiratory Solutions to Key International Leaders at the Annual iECOs Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel

Inspira Technologies CTO Daniella Yeheskely-Hayon, Ph.D., will deliver a guest lecture during Physiology & Technology session

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that the company will present at the annual iECOs Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 10th, 2022.

Inspira Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inspira Technologies) (PRNewswire)

The company's CTO, Daniella Yeheskely-Hayon, Ph.D., a renowned specialist in blood oxygenation, will guest lecture at the Physiology and Technology session and present the company and its groundbreaking technology to key medical opinion leaders.

Inspira Technologies' scientific team will be available at the company's booth to demonstrate and answer questions about the technologies and products currently in development. To schedule a meeting with the company, please contact: info@inspira02.com

About iECOs

iECOs, known as the Israeli ECMO Society, is a medical organization for medical professionals in the fields of ICU medicine including pediatrics, cardiac medicine and surgery, heart-lung specialists, emergency medicine and heart failure to share knowledge and professional experiences, to improve and promote extracorporeal oxygenation education and medical practice.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA™ ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspirao2.com

