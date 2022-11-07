The Ultimate Smart lock brand - ULTRALOQ‘s and its inventor - U-tec’s Logos Both Refreshed

UNION CITY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec invents and manufactures ULTRALOQ Whole-Home smart lock system that delivers an exceptional access experience for ultimate flexibility, security and convenience.

Considering the enrichment of product types and the enhancement of brand influence, we are pleased to inform you that the ULTRALOQ and U-tec logo will both take on a new look.

Logotype changes, Less is more

U-tec and ULTRALOQ have decided to 'flatten' the logo design and remove strokes and lock shapes, for the sake of simplicity – and to look more iconic. And like most flattening logotypes, it would not go out of style quickly.

About ULTRALOQ logo

As shown above, there are two notable changes on ULTRALOQ. One is that the lock shape design of the original logo is modified, and the other is the white outlines are deleted. The new logo design is underpinned by feedback from users. Most users think the new logo are more intuitive.

Commenting on the ULTRALOQ logo refresh, Clark Ruan, VP of U-tec presented, "We refreshed logotype for enhanced visibility of the product logo, so as to engage the public more effectively. The first change implies we are not just locks. The second implies we will break boundaries. We started from building safety barriers - locks, but now we aim to make connections to find more possibilities based on our safety barriers."

About U-tec logo, Not just locks

The U-tec new logo design idea starts from U-tec's brand proposition of 'setting new standard for smart home security with its best-in-class design and advanced technologies'. The overall design of U-tec new logo focuses on the "U". The frame around it and the "tec" on the right, vividly conveying 'technology surrounds your life'.

As for U-tec logo, Clark further stated: "The unclosed frame line around the "U" means that U-tec will continue adhering to the road of "smart home automation" and gradually create our own ecosystem depending on the latest technology."

The refresh helps U-tec to create a versatile brand look and feel that aligns with our strategy of accelerating transition to the ecosystem of "platform + hardware + software + cloud service".

The logo changes, but our vision of building security and convenience for you will not change.

About U-tec

Located in Silicon Valley, U-tec invents and manufactures ULTRALOQ Whole-Home smart lock system that delivers an exceptional access experience for ultimate flexibility, security and convenience. U-tec is setting new standard for smart home security with its best-in-class design and advanced technologies. Every day, U-tec helps keep more than 1 million North American customers and their assets safe.

