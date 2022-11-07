Sharestates Expands Lending Capability up to $75 Million Loan Sizes for Multifamily, Mixed-Use, and Commercial Development

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharestates, a leading real estate financial technology (fintech) platform designed to accelerate the redevelopment and rehabilitation of communities, announced the expansion of its loan limits to fund real estate developers seeking up to $75,000,000 for Multifamily, Mixed-Use, and Commercial development. Sharestates has filled a void left by many traditional lenders to provide capital to small and mid-sized developers, and as the company's client portfolios grew, it became necessary to increase its loan limits to be able to continue to serve its customers.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Shayanfekr, added, "When my partners and I founded Sharestates, many of the borrowers that we started financing single-family fix and flip projects for are now doing larger multifamily, mixed-use and commercial developments. Our support has allowed these developers to scale their businesses to where they are today. We've taken some clients from their first project to hundreds of completed projects. Increasing our lending capability will allow us to continue to offer the same white glove service for the larger projects in our client's portfolios, while also expanding our loan products to a new set of developers that require larger loan limits."

About Sharestates

Sharestates is one of the fastest-growing national private lenders focused on non-owner-occupied residential and commercial properties. The company creates customized lending solutions for real estate investors and developers. Sharestates has successfully funded over $3.4 billion in projects nationwide and has the broadest loan programs available in the market with competitive pricing.

Since its founding in 2013 Sharestates has been an important source of private capital to real estate investors nationwide seeking short-term bridge financing for rehabilitation projects and long-term DSCR loans for rental properties.

Sharestates funds loans from $75,000 to $75,000,000 on residential (SFR 1-4), multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial properties. Its loan programs include residential bridge, fix & flip, new construction, portfolio, and rental loans. As a partner to its developers, Sharestates manages the servicing of loans it originates through successful repayment to ensure the needs of its developers are met throughout the loan lifecycle.

Sharestates' technology platform allows the Company to more efficiently source and qualify investment opportunities on real estate projects nationwide and create investment products that are resold to institutional and accredited retail investors. Sharestates' end-to-end approach to technology and vertical integration allows the Company to capture higher margins and leverage its expertise.

Sharestates was founded by real estate veterans and its success is attributed to a strong leadership team, an easy-to-use platform, sensible underwriting practices, and a relationship-focused lending strategy. Sharestates partners with direct borrowers and brokers.

