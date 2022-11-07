Lively is now JabraEnhance.com – an online destination for better hearing

GN expands its Jabra Enhance hearing offering with integration and rebrand of Lively, acquired in 2021 - new JabraEnhance.com will be a leading online hearing care platform, enabling consumers to explore, purchase and receive hearing care in the U.S. from home

Joining the Jabra Enhance hearing aid range today are three Jabra Enhance Select products, available exclusively at JabraEnhance.com. Beginning in 2023, JabraEnhance.com will offer over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, including the Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds, while continuing to offer access to counseling and care from licensed hearing care professionals

Combining Jabra's renowned brand for audio expertise and sound engineering with Lively's tradition for innovative telehealth and a digital-care-first model will accelerate making hearing care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GN announces the expansion of the Jabra Enhance hearing offering to include Lively, a leader in hearing solutions and convenient, online care for users with mild to moderate hearing loss. Lively has rebranded to Jabra Enhance and launched a new website, JabraEnhance.com, as an online destination for better hearing enabling consumers to explore, purchase and receive hearing care from home. The rebrand follows GN's acquisition of Lively in 2021 to expand offerings in the fast-growing telehealth market.

"We are thrilled to team up with Jabra as a global pioneer in audio innovation for 150 years of sound engineering to shape the future of online hearing care," said Adam Karp, CEO of Lively. "While our name has changed, our mission has not. Together with Jabra, we will deliver the same innovative and convenient care model to our customers while now accelerating our efforts to elevate the hearing care experience and expanding our reach for millions of Americans in need of hearing solutions."

"The introduction of Jabra Enhance comes at a pivotal time in the hearing health industry," said Calum MacDougall, Senior Vice President at Jabra. "Whether you need a hearing enhancing earbud, a stand-alone OTC hearing aid, or professional programming and support, the Jabra Enhance offering will cover the hearing needs for millions of Americans, with an easy online destination to explore, purchase and receive care."

The inclusion of Lively into the Jabra Enhance offering comes as hearing health is being elevated on the overall U.S. healthcare agenda. Today, only one in five people who could benefit from hearing improvement wears hearing aids. On October 17, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's regulation for over-the-counter hearing aids went into effect. JabraEnhance.com will serve as a destination for millions of Americans who experience mild to moderate hearing loss but don't currently take action on their hearing health.

Lively's existing high-quality hearing aid technology will continue to be offered, but now as Jabra Enhance Select 50, Enhance Select 100 and Enhance Select 200. The Lively Connect app will be renamed Jabra Enhance Select, and Lively's Audiology Team, 100-day risk free trial, flexible payment options and warranty will all remain as key elements of the Jabra Enhance offering. Additionally, the new Jabra Enhance Plus hearing enhancement earbuds will be available on JabraEnhance.com in Q1 2023, as its first OTC offering.

GN is dedicated to helping everyone who suffers from hearing loss. JabraEnhance.com will be the first step for many on their hearing health journey, especially the 50 million Americans with hearing loss, who have not yet sought or found a solution that helps them with their hearing challenges. Today, two-thirds of Lively's consumer inquiries are looking for either an online experience with access to a clinic or have severe to profound losses requiring in-clinic care. These consumers will benefit from the advanced, prescription-grade solutions and in-clinic experience offered by GN's network of ReSound and Beltone hearing care professionals at Certified Jabra Enhance Centers.

