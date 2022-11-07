Imagine Unveils New Line of Commercial Printing, Stacking, and Insertion Equipment

Three additions drive incremental savings and increased capacity, latest in series of capital investments to support business growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the rollout of state-of-the-art digital inkjet web and finishing equipment in its Charlotte location, bringing the next generation of cutting-edge printing, cut sheet stacking, and insertion capabilities to its clients. These additions are the latest in a series of significant capital investments to support business growth while providing a larger range of customer support and significantly reducing overall operating costs.

"This upgraded technology is a real game-changer for our Charlotte location," says Andy Landers, Regional VP, Operations at Imagine. "Not only are we doubling our digital inkjet web capacity, we'll also be able to optimize our finishing solutions, making us that much more efficient across each of our key print production verticals."

Among the new additions to the Charlotte facility:

Screen Truepress Jet520 HD High Speed Inkjet Web Press

Features best-in-class multidot inkjet technology resulting in improved print quality; less redundancy while eliminating single point of failure for clients; increased stock options, capable of printing comfortably up to 10pt C2S; increased run speeds of up to 492 feet per minute.

Tecnau Cut Sheet Stacking Device

Doubles current capacity in Charlotte; provides adequate support in folded self-mailers 590ft per minute; cut 3up imposition for postcard work; able to sheet paper ranges from 40–300gsm.

Bluecrest High Speed Inserter

A high-speed inserting solution with speeds of up to 72k 11" documents per hour; increased ability to handle large multisheet runs; insert speeds of up to 26K per hour (doubling current capacity); 100% mail piece integrity; less operator intervention; advanced production reporting.

This rollout represents a crucial investment for Imagine, one that is expected to drive efficiencies and provide a quicker speed to market for customers' campaigns with:

Increased bandwidth and output levels.

More diverse stock options, coupled with the latest and greatest in ink technology.

Fewer redundancies and decreased work hours.

More sustainable processes , thanks to reductions in raw materials.

"As a leader in commercial printing, our clients demand and deserve the highest quality when it comes to their critical visual communications," says Marilyn Schullo, Chief Operating Officer. "At Imagine, we continually assess and invest in technology to ensure we are surpassing customer expectations. These additions are just the latest in a series of investments designed to keep us ahead of today's challenging market with speed, efficiency, and the ability to scale with our customers."

