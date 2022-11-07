Fifteen Rescue Dogs Find New Homes at Lucky's Mutt Madness During Equip Exposition

Annual Dog Adoption Event with Kentucky Humane Society Enjoys 4th Year of Success

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen rescue dogs found their forever homes thanks to Lucky's Mutt Madness, an annual national dog adoption event held in conjunction with the trade show, Equip Exposition. The TurfMutt Foundation, the environmental stewardship and education arm of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) who owns the show, partnered with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) for the event, which each year gives rescued dogs a chance to be adopted by thousands of trade show attendees.

The adopted dogs were given their new forever homes just before Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, November 6 to 12, launches.

"Equip Expo and Lucky's Mutt Madness is a perfect place for dogs to find a permanent home," says Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, OPEI and Equip Exposition, "The show's attendees create the green spaces, such as yards, parks and other community outdoor space, that America loves. And who gets you outside faster than a dog?"

The TurfMutt Foundation also donated a $10,000 check to the KHS during the event to support their good work of animal rehabilitation, rescue and adoption. "The work they do is amazing, and we at the TurfMutt Foundation are so proud of our attendees who are helping their work by adopting dogs," says Kiser.

Brandon Jones took a break during Expo to visit Lucky's Mutt Madness and found himself adopting Vinny VanGogh Jones, or just "Vinny," a mixed breed pup.

"Mutt Madness made the event one of the most memorable days of my life," he said. "We lost our 18-year-old cat two months ago, and my wife and I, along with our four-year-old rescue dog Belle, had been feeling like we were missing a fourth member of the family." Now, safe at his new forever home, Vinny is "a big snuggler, and trots around very proudly when he helps clean up sticks in our backyard. To end up making a life-changing decision for this little puppy who just loves to be close to his new family, made the event an astronomical win for me personally."

Chris Vandiver, who also attended Mutt Madness, wasn't planning on adopting a dog, but Prince, a corgi German shepherd mix, captured his attention. "I fell in love with the little guy," he says. "Prince is adjusting very well at home. He's extremely playful, and super loveable."

Alisa Gray, President and CEO Designate of KHS says, "We love partnering with Equip Expo and the TurfMutt Foundation on Mutt Madness. It's so gratifying to see how many of our wonderful rescue dogs find new homes at this event. And this year, the new 5K Fun Run & Walk over the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge at Expo to raise funds for our work was an added bonus."

Nearly 200 people braved the cold morning on opening day of Expo to attend the run and walk fundraising event, sponsored by the Ariens Company.

Hearst Television crews also filmed two CBS shows at Equip Expo: Lucky Dog, an Emmy award winning show whose hosts rescue unwanted pups and place them with loving families and Mission Unstoppable, an educational series featuring women on the cutting edge of science and technology. The hosts of Lucky Dog, Eric Wiese and Rashi Khanna Wiese, met fans at Lucky's Mutt Madness.

For information on The TurfMutt Foundation visit www.TurfMutt.com

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

About the Kentucky Humane Society

Based in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is the state's largest pet adoption agency and oldest animal welfare agency, established in 1884. Each year KHS finds loving homes for over 5,500 dogs, cats and horses. KHS is also a leader in helping keep pets in their homes and out of shelters in the first place, offering a free Pet Help Line, low-cost spay/neuter services, dog training classes and education. Learn more at www.kyhumane.org.

About the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition is the largest event for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment industries, and in 2021, it was ranked the second largest trade show in the United States.

