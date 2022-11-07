CNO Financial Group Announces Corporate Donation to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

$50,000 Donation to Support and Grow Black Communities and Black Finance Executives

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today a contribution of $50,000 to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance), a coalition of more than 69 CEOs of Black-led community development financial institutions (CDFIs), committed to social and economic justice for African American communities.

"CNO is proud to award The Alliance this donation to support a variety of initiatives that elevate Black leaders and further support the communities they serve," said Matt Zimpfer, general counsel and executive sponsor for CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion program. "Economic and social disparities that always existed have intensified over the last few years. The sense of urgency across organizations to align with and invest in elevating Black leaders and the communities they serve should be the standard. Our organization is honored to support The Alliance CEOs who are leading and empowering both financial services and social impact, all while elevating Black community leaders."

The Alliance serves Black-led CDFIs nationwide, supporting and empowering CDFI CEOs to lead and grow their institutional operations, teams and social impact while elevating the voices of Black community leaders. It also serves as a thought leader for CDFI public policy issues and engages in research that is in the best interest of Black CDFIs' sustainability and stakeholders.

"Thanks to the CNO Financial Group for selecting the Alliance for an investment in our mission to reduce the racial wealth gap. We are grateful for their commitment to addressing racial equity issues and investing in the work of the Alliance. With their support, we can continue to drive change by increasing the capacity of our members and building a more equitable CDFI industry. Thank you for being such great advocates and helping us empower Black communities!" said Lenwood V. Long, Sr., President & CEO of The Alliance.

The Alliance also supports Black and female CEO members, who systemically face racial and gender resource inequities that adversely impact their CDFIs and communities. Funds from CNO's donation will focus on supporting the Alliance's mission, including women's leadership programs, CDFI training initiatives, technology and operations, as well as The Alliance grant-making foundation.

CNO's donation is part of its long-standing commitment to support nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. The company is also a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge and the Indy Racial Equity pledge, and a supporter of CEO Action for Racial Equity.

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, DE&I, and corporate social responsibility, visit www.cnoinc.com/corporate-responsibility.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents, and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance) is a coalition of more than 69 CEOs of Black-led Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), comprising loan funds, credit unions, venture capital firms, and non-profit developers. Since 2018, The Alliance has represented all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a result, members are uniquely positioned to address issues related to housing and access to capital for African American populations and communities. Learn more about The Alliance and its programs at http://www.aaacdfi.org.

