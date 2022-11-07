ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE ANNOUNCES GLOBAL INTEGRATION OF THE EVERSENSE CGM SYSTEM WITH APPLE HEALTH

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and distributor of the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, announces that the Eversense® CGM app has been updated globally to seamlessly integrate with Apple HealthTM. This means that people with diabetes using Eversense CGM Systems will now also have the option to view their glucose data within the Apple Health app, alongside other health metrics on the iPhone's widely used health and wellbeing platform.

Developed by Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), the exceptionally accurate and fully-implantable Eversense E3 is the longest-lasting CGM available, with up to a 6-month sensor wear duration. The system transmits data to the Eversense CGM App where users can easily view, analyse and share glucose data, and are alerted to changes and trends. With this update, users in all markets where Eversense is available can now choose to display their data in Apple Health, where they will also be able to view health data collected by their iPhone through various apps and wearables. This integration aims to improve diabetes management by allowing Eversense users to easily view their glucose data within their wider digital health environment.

"We are pleased to integrate the Eversense CGM system with Apple HealthTM, giving our users more choice on how they view and use data for their diabetes management," said Elaine Anderson, Head of the Eversense CGM Business Unit at Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Supplementing the benefits of the Eversense CGM App, this update allows people with diabetes to access glucose data alongside other important metrics to provide a more holistic view of their health and wellbeing. In an increasingly digital world, it is important that medical devices and digital solutions are interoperable, and we are excited to further embed Eversense into the connected healthcare ecosystem."

Ascensia Diabetes Care is committed to putting the power of information, data and advanced analytics in the hands of patients and is working alongside Senseonics to make Eversense interoperable with more diabetes devices and digital platforms. Together, the companies are executing plans to achieve iCGM (integrated CGM) approval and integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, as well as actively seeking industry collaborations that will maximize the benefits of Eversense for the diabetes community.

Eversense CGM Systems and the Eversense CGM App are available across the US and Europe. Please visit www.ascensia.com/eversense for more information.

