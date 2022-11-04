Topgolf Adds the Boston Area to its Lineup With a Canton Venue in the Works

Canton venue marks Topgolf's entry into Massachusetts, expansion across New England

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Beantown: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf is bringing its technology-driven experience to the Greater Boston area! Today, the company announced construction efforts are underway in Canton on the first venue to serve the state of Massachusetts, projected to open in late 2023.

The future three-level venue will feature 90 hitting bays, each equipped with heaters, fans and the company's Toptracer technology, which allows Players to track their ball's speed, distance, height and more after aiming the ball – or at least attempting to – toward the on-field targets. Players earn points based on the game they choose to play.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to join the Canton community and can't thank the town enough for their support along the way."

Located along Dedham Street and I-95 approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston, the future venue will involve the redevelopment of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility. In addition to point-scoring golf games, Players will also be entertained by the venue's chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, rooftop terrace, outdoor patio and year-round, family-friendly programs.

"It's with great excitement and pleasure that I welcome Topgolf to our community," said Canton Select Board Chair John Connolly. "This project will have a significant economic impact to the town of Canton through the creation of jobs and increased tax revenue to support our schools and municipal services, in addition to the environmental and aesthetic benefits of cleaning up a blighted site. It's truly a 'hole-in-one' for Canton."

In 2021, Bostonians got a taste of Topgolf when Fenway Park served as a stop on the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour, in which iconic stadiums are converted into temporary Topgolf experiences. Players tee off from the stands, aiming at targets placed on the field. Topgolf Live returns to Fenway Park today through Nov. 9, though only spectator tickets remain at this point.

On top of entertainment, the future Canton venue will also bring roughly 400 new jobs to the community, and anyone interested in a career with Topgolf or construction progress being made on the Canton venue can follow @Topgolf on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn) for updates.

