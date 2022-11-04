Qventus Names Industry Veterans Pat Saxman as Chief Growth Officer and Julie McCorkle as VP of People

New hires position company for continued rapid growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the industry leader in AI-powered software for care operations automation, is pleased to welcome two new executives to support the company's accelerated growth and expansion.

Pat Saxman joined as Chief Growth Officer. He will lead the company through its next phase of growth by enhancing the end-to-end experience for health system customers. Saxman brings a wealth of healthcare and sales experience, previously serving as SVP, Patient Experience at R1 RCM; Chief Growth Officer at VisitPay; and President, Enterprise Sales at ZocDoc. He also held senior sales and marketing leadership roles at Ginger and GE Healthcare.

A graduate of United States Military Academy West Point with a bachelor's degree in engineering, Saxman spent five years in the Army as a battalion commander chief of staff and Apache helicopter pilot. He has an MBA from the University of San Francisco and lives in Atlanta with his wife and three young children.

"Throughout my career, I've been dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations to healthcare organizations. Having most recently focused on patient financial engagement, I see massive opportunity to improve the financial strength of health systems through better operational efficiency," said Saxman. "I was drawn to the role based on Qventus' demonstrated leadership in the industry and the vision of the team. I am excited to lead the company's growth and enhance the value we bring to our customers, especially as health systems are looking for new ways to grow revenue and improve performance."

Julie McCorkle, SHRM-SCP, joined as Vice President, People Operations. She is responsible for developing and executing against the company's long-term people operations strategy, including company culture and values, learning and development, career pathing programs, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, as well as broader HR compliance.

McCorkle has nearly two decades of experience in human resources management, most recently serving as vice president of people and culture at Bloomerang. Previous employers include PERQ and B.F. Saul Co. She has an MBA and master's in HR Management from Marymount University and lives in Indianapolis with her husband and children.

"Especially in high growth environments, people are crucial to an organization's success and evolution. I have closely followed the healthcare technology space, and I was looking for an opportunity at a mission-driven company to help bring their people function to the next level," said McCorkle. "I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to Qventus and creating an incredible employee experience that helps further our business goals and market leadership."

"We're thrilled to have Pat and Julie join the Qventus team," said Mudit Garg, Qventus co-founder and CEO. "They both bring proven leadership experience and strong track records in helping companies scale successfully and will play key roles in furthering our company's rapid growth."

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including over 2 new surgical cases added per operating room per month, 30-50% fewer excess days, and 1 full day reduction in length of stay. For more, visit https://qventus.com/.

