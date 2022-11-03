New SUN JOE® Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower a Must for Yard Chore Clean-Up

Ultra-powerful, cordless, compact jet blower with advanced turbine technology makes yard clean-up a breeze

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From America's #1 Brand of Pressure Washers and Cordless Snow Blowers comes the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower. Ultra-compact and lightweight at just 4 pounds, this super-handy, battery-powered tool can be lifted with just one finger, yet it's ultra-powerful and starts with just the push of a button. Best of all, no gas, cords, or fumes are required!

MAKE CLEANUP A BREEZE! No more struggling, straining, or nasty fumes — just quiet, cord-free, gas-free, hassle-free power + convenience with The Sun Joe® Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower. (PRNewswire)

"This revolutionary cordless compact turbine jet blower makes cleaning your yard and garden a cinch all year round"

The secret is Turbine Airboost Technology. Sun Joe has re-aligned the rotor of the standard leaf blower and turned it 90 degrees, so it propels air forward with more force — just like the turbine jet engine on an airplane! The powerful 350-watt motor generates a 100-mile-per-hour max airspeed, and a 280-cubic-feet-of-air-per-minute max air flow. So, homeowners can quickly clear their porch, patio, walkway, garage and garden of leaves, dirt, debris, pollen, grass clippings, mulch, and even light snow.

"This revolutionary cordless compact turbine jet blower makes cleaning your yard and garden a cinch all year round," says Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at parent company, Snow Joe. "And it's all thanks to its incredibly powerful, innovative design and cordless, quiet, fume-free operation."

Powered by an interchangeable and rechargeable 24-Volt iON+ battery, the Sun Joe Cordless Turbine Jet Blower is just one of the over 100 tools in the revolutionary iON+ cordless tool system that provides homeowners, DIYers and lawn and garden enthusiasts a versatile battery platform for supercharging their chores. So, when it comes to tackling outdoor cleaning and shaping up your yard and garden, look no further than the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower, available now for only $69.99 at snowjoe.com and local retailers across the US.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe® — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit https://snowjoe.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

