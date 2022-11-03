Item 9 Labs Surpasses 30 Podium Placements With 2022 Fall Errl Cup Wins

Premium Cannabis Product Brand Recognized in Four Categories in Arizona's Largest Cannabis Awards Program

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs—the award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—has officially earned more than 30 podium finishes at Arizona marijuana competitions for product excellence across their high-quality cannabis flower, pre-roll, concentrate and vape products. Most recently, the trusted cannabis brand won two second-place awards and two third-place awards at the Fall Errl Cup, held October 22-23, 2022 in Mesa, Ariz.:

Second place in the "Best Cannabis Vape Pen - Indica" category with Black 'N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridge

Second place in the "Concentrate Hybrid" category with Sundae Driver Live Resin Sugar

Third place in the "Best Cannabis Vape Pen - Sativa" category with Maui Wowie Broad Spectrum Cartridge

Third place in the "Best Hand-Crafted Cannabis Product" category with Gingerbread Man x Acai Kush Mints Live Badder Infused Pre-Roll

The Errl Cup is Arizona's largest cannabis awards and festival event, taking place twice a year in the spring and fall. Focused on patient appreciation and dispensary accountability, the goal of the Errl Cup is to ensure consumers have safe and consistent access to the best cannabis products in the market. Over the past seven years, the Errl Cup has taken careful measures to refine its competition process, which consists of secret shopping, lab testing, consumer participation and a proprietary award evaluation methodology. The process includes blind testing of Arizona products from both secret shopping purchases made by their team and brand submissions, as well as blind judging of products by 70-plus patients in the market. All judge and lab results are then combined within an algorithm to produce the winners and eliminate any entries that contain hazardous materials or exceed residual solvents of 5000 ppm.

"The Errl Cup brings the Arizona cannabis community together to truly appreciate and experience the market's most trusted brands and highest quality products," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Operating Officer, Chris Wolven. "Our high rankings across multiple product categories demonstrate our team's agility and unwavering commitment to innovation. We are consistently striving to raise industry standards and meet evolving consumer needs."

According to cannabis research and data analytics firm BDSA, the mature Arizona cannabis market has been experiencing consistent growth throughout the years with projections showing it will reach $1.27 billion by the end of the year and a high of $1.4 billion by 2026. A majority of local consumer interest is on cannabis flower and concentrate products.

The Item 9 Labs team of cultivation and extraction experts develop their award-winning products through continued testing to ensure a consistent consumer experience. Pairing their combined knowledge with the highest quality industry equipment, allows them to engineer proprietary methods to remain at the forefront of the Arizona market.

"We believe that the most vital key to creating and offering a premium product lies in the compassion, quality and attention to detail that our team devotes every single day," said Eric Eisele, lab director at Item 9 Labs Corp. "The Fall Errl Cup, along with many of our other achievements through the years, highlight our ability to go beyond the learning curve, pushing the boundaries of education and functionality."

Earlier this year, Item 9 Labs was awarded two first-place podium placements in the 2022 Spring Errl Cup. The brand earned seven first-place wins across the Cannabis Cup, 710 Degree Cup, Errl Cup and Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix in 2021. Since the brand's inception in 2017, Item 9 Labs has been awarded more than 30 accolades in Arizona's most highly regarded marijuana competitions across various product categories – 10 for cannabis flower, 10 for concentrates, 10 for the Orion 710 Live Resin Pods, one for infused pre-rolls and the remaining for cannabis vape cartridges.

For more information on Item 9 Labs and the brand's wide range of premium cannabis products, visit item9labs.com or follow Item 9 Labs on Instagram at @item_9_labs.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 30 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. Starting with intentionally grown flower, the Item 9 Labs product catalog spans 100-plus products across five core categories, including several active cannabis strains, cannabis vape products, premium concentrates and Orion vape technology. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000-plus square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

