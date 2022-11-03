Dakota Wealth Management Announces Hiring of Joshua Crossman

Senior Wealth Advisor joins the firm's Palm Beach Gardens, FL office

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families, announces the addition of Joshua Crossman to its organization.

Mr. Crossman joins Dakota Wealth as Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor. He oversees approximately $250 million in client assets.

"Adding a talented professional with strong ties to New England and the Palm Beach Gardens community as well as someone with proven success in the field appealed to us," said Bryan Keller, Chief Strategic Officer, Dakota Wealth Management.

A 25-year veteran of the financial services industry, Mr. Crossman most recently was an Executive Managing Director at Boston Private (acquired by SVB), a private bank and $14+ billion registered investment advisory firm in their Palm Beach Gardens office. Mr. Crossman has also held roles at JP Morgan Private Bank and Fidelity Investments.

"I have always wanted my clients' needs to be the reason for any change, not a board or stock price," said Mr. Crossman. "Dakota has the services and resources my clients need and deserve, without an expectation to sell a product."

"I was attracted to Dakota's supportive culture," commented Mr. Crossman. "My clients are like an extended family to me, and it immediately resonated with me that each of Dakota's advisors feel that way too."

The addition of Mr. Crossman marks Dakota Wealth's seventh advisor "tuck-in", an industry term that refers to hiring an advisor with an established book of business. Dakota Wealth has also acquired seven firms since its creation in 2018. The firm manages approximately $2.5 billion in assets.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management, wealth and estate planning, and full-service tax planning firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota elevates wealth management to an art with thoughtfully designed investment portfolios and personalized wealth management services. Dakota also provides a full suite of financial planning, estate and tax services for select clients. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.

