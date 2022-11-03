Commercial Real Estate Icon Lou Cushman Honored as 2022 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award Recipient

NAIOP Houston recognizes Lou Cushman, of Cushman & Wakefield, honoring his dedication to the commercial real estate industry and his mentorship to the future generation of commercial real estate brokers.

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston, a chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, honored Lou Cushman, of Cushman & Wakefield, as the 2022 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award recipient at a luncheon held on Wednesday, November 3, 2022. Cushman is the seventh recipient of the distinguished award that recognizes a leader within the commercial real estate industry who has dedicated their time and support to the industry and its future leaders.

Co-Chairman of the Howard W. Horne Legacy Committee John Duffie stated, "This award celebrates the legacy that Howard built and recognizes those who embody the same leadership characteristics. Throughout his 57-year career, Lou has been a pioneer in the commercial real estate brokerage industry, bringing the Cushman & Wakefield name to the Houston market and building it into one of the leading brokerage firms in the city. He is a resolute mentor with the philosophy that every day is a learning experience to be shared."

Cushman was recognized for his mark on the Houston brokerage community, including his notable lease of the Bank of America Center, to which he leased 70% to multiple tenants. Cushman was also recognized for community involvement, his industry involvement, including being a founding member of the Houston Office Leasing Brokers Association (HOLBA), and his dedication to mentorship. The Howard W. Horne Award is among the many recognitions that Cushman has received throughout his career.

Past legacy award recipients were recognized, including Dan Bellow, Robert Duncan, the late Gerald Hines, the late Ed Wulfe, Ric Campo, and David Harvey. Harvey and Duncan led a Q & A with Cushman exploring his career, business philosophies, business challenges, and company differentiators.

