Brigette Lumpkins Joins Business Development for Stax Data Analytics Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the appointment of Brigette Lumpkins in the role of Business Development at Stax. In this newly created position, Lumpkins is responsible for driving strategic business relationships to support the firm's growth and business strategy for the Stax Data Analytics offering. Through a combination of proprietary tools, specialized teams, and deep knowledge of data analytics software and infrastructure, Stax Data Analytics helps management teams make data-driven decisions and drive organizational change for continuously better use of data and analytics to deliver value.

Brigette Lumpkins, Business Development, Stax LLC (PRNewswire)

"Brigette has a unique comprehension of the investor landscape as well as understanding and relationships within private equity and the broader PE ecosystem," said Mark Bremer, Vice Chairman, Stax Data Analytics. "She will be a valuable team member in identifying new client opportunities and expanding upon existing relationships through her experience in marketing to private and institutional investors in both public and private markets."

"I'm excited to join Stax and be able to deliver an immediate impact as the firm rapidly expands the Stax Data Analytics offering," said Brigette Lumpkins. "We're building on our longstanding data analytics capabilities, and also introducing it as a resource for our private equity clients. I believe Data Analytics is absolutely necessary to investor and management team success."

Lumpkins is active on the steering committee for the Southeastern Chapter of the Women's Association of Venture and Equity (WAVE) and is an executive for the Miami chapter of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA). She is also chair of the CAIA Global Diversity Advisory Council and hosts My Money Your Money, an online financial education show produced by MIA Media Group dedicated to closing the racial wealth gap.

Prior to joining Stax, Lumpkins worked at EisnerAmper covering private funds and commercial businesses as well as introducing a strategic diverse client initiative. Lumpkins spent several years at Goldman Sachs where she developed relationships and drove investment strategy for private clients. She began her career in the media industry and later worked for Merck & Co., Inc.

Lumpkins holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.A. in Psychology from the University of Michigan Rackham School of Graduate Studies, and a B.A. in Psychology and French from Spelman College.

About Stax LLC

Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Visit www.stax.com to learn about exciting career opportunities and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stax LLC