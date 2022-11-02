YourBio Health Delivers Superior Method for At-home Serum Anti-Mullerian Hormone Testing

TAP® II Device delivers superior correlation and fewer false positives versus the DBS ADx 100 card and a significantly preferred experience to venipuncture.

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, Inc., and Turtle Health, Inc., today announced that the TAP® II device, when utilized as part of Turtle Health's lab-developed home test, can reliably produce similar results to in-clinic venipuncture, according to a trial published in Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology. The study, conducted in 41 women of reproductive age and sponsored by Turtle Health, compared three modes of blood collection: the TAP II device self-administered by the patient with Turtle Health instructions and packaging, the ADx card, self-administered by the patient with ADx manufacturer instructions, and venipuncture as conducted by a qualified phlebotomist.

Patients significantly preferred the TAP® II device with statistically superior patient experience, as measured by Net Promoter Score (NPS) versus both the ADx card and venipuncture. Importantly, correlation with venipuncture was high, indicating that measurement at home can provide similar information. False positives were significantly reduced vs. the ADx card.

This novel approach to evaluating the ability to measure AMH levels in women in combination with other testing enables women and families who are delaying family building to "feel more empowered, excited, prepared and less anxious, or confused, regarding their fertility status."

"We are incredibly pleased with the head-to-head results and thrilled to have been a part of empowering family building. Our technology eliminates barriers to blood collection by removing the need to schedule a blood draw and commute to a collection center, and by avoiding the pain and fear from fingersticks and phlebotomy. In addition to producing superior results to the ADx card, we can deliver better health data across more patients." said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman and CEO of YourBio Health.

"We are particularly pleased to see the lack of false positives" commented Amy Zwanziger, the CEO of Turtle Health. "No woman should have to deal with the anxiety that comes with a false positive that may be associated with other on-market devices. The TAP® II is available as part of Turtle Health's home fertility consult, available at turtlehealth.com in select states."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health eliminates barriers to blood collection by allowing a patient blood sample to be collected from any location without the pain of a fingerstick or need for traditional phlebotomy. We enable the decentralization of clinical trials and access to companies who offer wellness testing for consumers with the innovative TAP II Blood Collection Device. It is virtually painless, easy-to-use and enables the collection of a blood specimen from any setting – clinical or in-home. Backed by the latest science, data management technology, and certified central laboratories, we guarantee best-in-class test results. Learn more at www.yourbiohealth.com

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $100 billion in aggregate value.

About Turtle Health

Turtle Health is a home fertility assessment clinic. We provide access to a complete set of home testing, prescribed by a clinician. A clinician reviews the patient's final fertility report. We enable patients to access reproductive endocrinologists without ever leaving their homes. Learn more at turtlehealth.com.

