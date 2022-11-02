Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to Forbes' list of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Based on a survey of more than 85,000 women in 36 countries, participants evaluated their own employer, as well as other companies in their industry, on how well they perform across a series of gender-related topics such as pay equity and advancement opportunities. In addition, a women-only public opinion survey and the number of women in executive and board roles were also considered.

"We are honored to once again be recognized for our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and supporting the women who choose to build their careers with us," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Through equal access to career development, networking and mentorship programs, and expanded family benefits and paid time off, we support and empower the women of Robert Half who make up more than half of our global workforce."

In 2021, Robert Half launched the Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), one of its five Employee Network Groups (ENGs). With nearly 1,200 members, GWEN is the largest of these groups and connects thousands of employees from across the globe to share ideas, offer support and access resources.

Robert Half has also been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women and was named to the FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Women™ list. Robert Half is a supporter of the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. Learn more at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half