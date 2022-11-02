PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DATE

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A conference call will be held the next day, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-877-269-7751

International Live: 1-201-389-0908

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 24, 2022:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13733405

ABOUT PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.

Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

