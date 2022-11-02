JASON DERULO TAPS INTO FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGE SPACE, BECOMES PARTNER OF ORGANIC TREO FRUIT AND BIRCH WATER

Derulo Acquires Significant Ownership Stake in Organic Flavored Water Brand Created by Family of Snapple Founder

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TREO , the first and only beverage in the United States to utilize birch water to create its line of organic and functional flavored waters, announced today that the internationally chart-topping singer, songwriter, and viral TikTok influencer Jason Derulo has acquired a significant ownership stake in the brand, making him a partner of the beverage company founded with the mission of creating the next generation of healthy drinks.

TREO (PRNewswire)

In connection with his first and only investment in the non-alcoholic beverage space, the fitness enthusiast will also serve as an active brand ambassador for TREO. Derulo considers it his personal mission to share TREO's plant-powered beverages that deliver on taste and hydration without added sugar, excess calories, caffeine, or manufactured additives with his fans and over 50 million followers on TikTok.

Jason became enamored with TREO after drinking it as a way to hydrate and recover from vigorous exercise and performances. "As someone who's passionate about fitness and wellness, it's essential to fuel my body with healthy ingredients. Once I tried TREO, I knew I'd found something special and had to get involved in a personal way. This is water that's not only bursting with flavor, but is actually functional. TREO is so different from other flavored waters I've tried, in the best way," says Derulo, whose favorite TREO flavor is Peach Mango . "Using naturally sweet birch water as a base means that TREO doesn't have to rely on added sugars to create bold flavors, and the extra hydration means I can take my workouts to the next level."

Founded by Bob Golden, son of one of the founders of the iconic Snapple brand, TREO is a unique beverage whose key ingredient, birch water, is blended with organic fruit juices to create five signature flavors (Peach Mango, Blueberry, Kiwi Watermelon, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry). TREO sustainably sources its birch water from forested reserves in the mountains of Vermont and Upstate New York, where birch trees are hand-tapped for sap in the spring. Birch water naturally contains Xylitol, which provides a subtle sweetness, and also has plentiful antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that make it a powerfully hydrating and functional beverage.

"If Snapple had been founded in today's world, its ideals would make it look a lot like TREO," says Bob Golden, Founder and CEO of TREO. "I am so proud to carry on my father's legacy in providing a functional, organic alternative to sugary drinks alongside Jason, whose vibrant, high-spirited personality and dedication to wellness perfectly embody TREO's mission. We are thrilled to work together in serving the next iconic beverage to today's health-conscious consumer and their families."

TREO is currently available for purchase at retailers throughout the northeast, distributed via Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York. It is also available to order nationwide on Amazon and directly from the TREO site.

ABOUT TREO

TREO was founded by Bob Golden, whose father was one of the original founders of the iconic beverage brand, Snapple. Inspired by his father's love of making delicious drinks, Bob set out to create the next generation of healthy beverages by launching TREO, which is powered by organic birch water paired with organic fruit juice. TREO's birch water, which is sustainably sourced from Audubon Certified forest reserves in Vermont and Upstate New York, naturally contains an array of micronutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, which provide ideal hydration and a natural subtle sweetness. TREO contains only 1 gram of sugar, 1-2 net carbs, and 15-20 calories per bottle. It is Certified USDA Organic, ROC Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as caffeine-free, gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly. Current flavor offerings include Peach Mango, Blueberry, Kiwi Watermelon, Raspberry Lemonade, and Strawberry at $29.99 per 12-pack of 16 oz bottles.

CONTACT: treo@klgpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TREO