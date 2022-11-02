Jamul Casino® Welcomes James Beard Award Winner, Chef Sean Sherman, for Limited-Seating Culinary Event

Founder and CEO of the Company 'The Sioux Chef,' Showcases Modern Indigenous Foods

JAMUL, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 19, Jamul Casino will welcome Chef Sean Sherman, Founder and CEO of the company The Sioux Chef, for a one-of-a-kind culinary event on The Rooftop. Internationally renowned for advancing indigenous cuisine, Chef Sean Sherman will guide guests through a three-course, curated meal, exclusively prepared for the evening. Offering two seatings at 5:00pm and 7:30pm, tickets for the Chef Sherman culinary event are $85.00 and may be purchased here. By partnering with Chef Sherman, Jamul Casino continues to elevate and expand its culinary offerings and experiences.

Chef Sean Sherman of the Oglala Lakota tribe has been delighting palates across the globe for the last three decades as a caterer, educator, cookbook author, and restaurant owner. Chef Sherman has extensively studied Native American farming techniques, wild food usage and harvesting, land stewardship, salt and sugar making, hunting, fishing, food preservation, Native American migration histories, and elemental cooking techniques to revitalize and bring awareness to indigenous foods in a contemporary context. Chef Sherman and his vision of modern indigenous foods have been featured in many articles and radio shows; he has hosted dinners at the James Beard House in Manhattan and Milan; and he has shared his knowledge at Yale, the Culinary Institute of America, the United Nations, and more. He has won numerous awards, including the 2018 James Beard Award for Best American Cookbook, the 2019 James Beard Leadership Award, and the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in June 2022.

With its emphasis on maintaining an exceptional culinary program, Jamul Casino and its restaurants have received a variety of "San Diego's Best" honors from The San Diego Union-Tribune Reader's Poll, and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for five years running. In addition to its in-house talent, Jamul Casino regularly welcomes celebrity chefs such as Sam the Cooking Guy, Jeremiah Tower, and Alex Guarnaschelli, to offer guests unique culinary experiences.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "Chef Sean Sherman is an absolute visionary with an extraordinary talent. We're so honored to welcome him, and offer San Diego the opportunity to be a part of his mission to revive indigenous foods and ancestral knowledge in today's world."

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

