The Global Citizen Forum Brings Global Superstar and Humanitarian Ricky Martin to Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 15-days before the Global Citizen Forum (GCF) unveils its 2022 Annual Summit on November 16-17, Ricky Martin and the Ricky Martin Foundation join an exciting line-up of global changemakers, celebrities, and organizations driven to unlock opportunities to create a better world. And you can be part of the unforgettable experience too. Secure your spot today and prepare for a truly inspiring event.

Internationally acclaimed philanthropist, artist, and author Ricky Martin believes in inclusivity, and that all rights are human rights. With Martin at the helm, the Ricky Martin Foundation has educated, protected and advocated for vulnerable communities for over two decades and has hopes for the world to be a better place for children for all generations to come. The foundation has long been recognized as a leading force in the fight against human trafficking, as well as for its immediate humanitarian response following natural disasters both in Puerto Rico and around the world.

Joining the Summit as a guest speaker, Mr. Martin comments: "I look forward to joining the mission at Global Citizen Forum and being part of an important event that is helping shape the future for the next generation. With our aligned vision, our alliance to raise funds for the Ricky Martin Foundation will come at a critical time in the world where we need to unite"

Human Metamorphosis is the first chapter of the much anticipated 3-year GCF Annual Summit in Ras Al Khaimah. It is set to be an empowering and immersive experience curated to offer an authentic expression of global citizenship catalyzed by the evolution of humanity and will cover a diverse range of topics — from global economics and the escalating refugee crisis, to empowering female leadership and unlocking technological advances for human health and wellness.

Talimka Yordanova, CEO of the Global Citizen Forum, said: "We are thrilled to welcome an extraordinary line-up of dignitaries, delegates, and attendees in Ras Al Khaimah for this year's Annual Summit which will catalyze profound discussions that advance human progress for all individuals across the globe — and truly value the incredible work driven by the Ricky Martin Foundation which will further allow us to extend the reach and impact of our mission."

In addition to raising funds for the Ricky Martin Foundation, the GCF Gala will feature a fundraiser auction to support UNHCR projects across the globe, as well as the Global Gift Foundation. Last year, the Gala honored Eva Longoria and the Eva Longoria Foundation their incredible work with women in underprivileged communities and her commitment to change the narrative on their untapped potential.

About Ricky Martin Foundation

The Ricky Martin Foundation (RMF) believes in inclusivity, and that all rights are human rights. Through programs and partnerships, it educates, protects and advocates for vulnerable communities, and will leave the world a better place for our children. RMF denounces human trafficking and educates about its existence through research and community initiatives. Because the risk of human trafficking is tremendously heightened after any natural disaster, for almost two decades, the RMF team have also been front lines responders, helping to ensure the safety of vulnerable children and families.

About Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, GCF's membership-based community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.

