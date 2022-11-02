Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reports Strong Q3 2022 Results

The brand extended franchise agreements that accounted for more than $6.2 billion in sales volume and welcomed five new franchisees

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, reported strong third quarter results through the retention of franchise agreements accounting for more than $6.2 billion in sales volume. Building on momentum from the first half of the year, Coldwell Banker Real Estate welcomed five new affiliated companies to the Gen Blue network in Q3 2022:

Coldwell Banker Nicole Sloan Realty, Montgomery, Ala.

Coldwell Banker Salute, Lawton, Okla.

Coldwell Banker Select Properties, Vienna, Va.

Coldwell Banker Sky Castle , Westminster, Calif.

Coldwell Banker TGRE, Galveston, TX

"I've seen firsthand the tremendous value that the right franchise affiliation can create for a business. From economic advice to recruitment and retention training, our deep company leadership bench can guide new owners towards exponential growth. I look forward to continuing to support our franchisees as they achieve their goals and beyond. It is because of such a strong foundation that Coldwell Banker remains a leader in the industry and continues to report incredible results each quarter."

- Liz Gehringer, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

