Today’s Diabetes Hits Different This American Diabetes Month For Over 133M Americans Living with Prediabetes and Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA), the world's leading diabetes organization, today unveiled this November's American Diabetes Month® theme to showcase how Today's Diabetes Hits Different. Throughout the month, the ADA will elevate the different ways diabetes affects people's lives through storytelling and highlight the advancements in diabetes technology and treatments.

Many people living with prediabetes or diabetes experience an initial shock after their diagnosis—they worry about costs and care. They wonder how day-to-day life will change and how to manage their new condition—learning about risk factors and complications, building their support community. To bring education, assistance, and advocacy to these communities and their loved ones, ADA's American Diabetes Month campaign focuses on these actions:

"In 2022 there are different ways to hit back. We have new technologies and research leading to better diabetes management, education resources, and a community that's stronger than ever," said Charles D. Henderson, CEO of the ADA. "We won't stop fighting until we see a world free of diabetes and its burdens."

The ADA is thankful to our proud supporters, CVS Health® and WW for collaborating with us as we highlight how Today's Diabetes Hits Different during national diabetes awareness month.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

