PROFESSIONAL BOWLERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2023 PBA ON FOX SCHEDULE

All five majors and the PBA Super Slam Cup will air live on FOX Broadcast Channel

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major championships are the focus of the 2023 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour on FOX season. For the first time in PBA Tour history, all five majors will air live on network television, beginning with the U.S. Open on FOX Broadcast Channel in February. The PBA Tournament of Champions, PBA World Championship, USBC Masters and PBA Players Championship will also air live on FOX throughout the season.

All 2023 major champions will be entered into the PBA Super Slam Cup, which will air live on FOX in May. Plus, all majors and the Super Slam Cup will feature additional live televised coverage of match play rounds prior to the championship finals.

Jason Belmonte, a six-time PBA Player of the Year and candidate for a record-tying seventh award in 2022, holds the all-time record with 14 major championships and is one of just two players, along with Mike Aulby, to complete the Super Slam of all five majors in his career. Belmonte will have the opportunity at the U.S. Open to become the first player ever to complete the Super Slam twice.

In addition to the majors, the PBA on FOX schedule will feature World Series of Bowling XIV, including three animal-pattern events (Cheetah, Scorpion and Shark) and the return of USA vs. The World in addition to the PBA World Championship, the third major of the season.

Special events airing in 2023 include the Go Bowling! PBA Celebrity Event, PBA Jr. National Championship, PBA Collegiate National Championship, and the PBA League Bowler Certification National Championships Clash.

The PBA Elite League will compete in late September at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine in which eight hours of live coverage on FS1 will showcase the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Elias Cup playoffs.

The full PBA Tour season will also feature seven additional title events in seven different markets, which will be streamed or broadcast.

The PBA welcomes back Guaranteed Rate, one of the top five retail mortgage lenders in the United States, and Pabst Blue Ribbon, an American lager beer sold by Pabst Brewing Company as returning partners of the PBA Tour, as well as welcoming a new partner in Go Bowling!

2023 PBA on FOX Schedule

U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling! - Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. ET LIVE on FOX – Finals

PBA Collegiate Championship - Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Go Bowling! PBA Celebrity Event (TBA) - Phoenix, Arizona

Sunday, Mar. 12 at 12 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Tournament of Champions - AMF Riviera in Fairlawn, Ohio

Friday, Mar. 17 at 10 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1– Match play

Saturday, Mar. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Saturday, Mar. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Sunday, Mar. 19 at noon ET LIVE on FOX - Finals

PBA Jr. National Championship - AMF Riviera in Fairlawn, Ohio

Saturday, Mar. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

USBC Masters - Thunderbowl in Detroit, Michigan

Friday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Sunday, Apr. 2 at 1 p.m. ET LIVE on FOX - Finals

Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling XIV - Bowlero Wauwatosa in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Saturday, Apr. 15 at 2 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – USA vs. The World match play

Sunday, Apr. 16 at noon ET LIVE on FS1 – USA vs. The World finals

Monday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – PBA Cheetah Championship finals

Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – PBA Scorpion Championship finals

Wednesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – PBA Shark Championship finals

Sunday, Apr. 23 at noon ET LIVE on FOX – PBA World Championship finals presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon

PBA Players Championship - Bowlero North Brunswick in North Brunswick, New Jersey

Saturday, May 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Sunday, May 7 at noon ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Sunday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Match play

Saturday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Semifinals

Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. ET LIVE on FOX – Finals

PBA Super Slam Cup - Bowlero Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida

Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Prelims

Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. ET LIVE on FOX – Finals

PBA League Elias Cup Playoffs presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon - Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Quarterfinals

Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Semifinals

Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET LIVE on FS1 – Elias Cup Finals

PBA LBC National Championships Clash - Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine

Sunday, October 1 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1

