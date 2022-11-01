LuminUltra launches latest molecular diagnostic innovation with the GeneCount® Corrosion Collection

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LuminUltra, the global leader in applied molecular diagnostics, announced today the launch of the LuminUltra GeneCount® qPCR Corrosion Collection — a complete suite of DNA-based monitoring tools to address microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC).

LuminUltra (CNW Group/LuminUltra) (PRNewswire)

The collection is an end-to-end solution that enables industry to easily collect, prepare, and test samples for a range of MIC targets, yielding quantifiable and actionable results. This innovative approach provides customers with a complete and seamless methodology yielding results in as little as 2 hours, compared to the weeks required by traditional testing methods.

"This is a game-changer for addressing MIC-related challenges in industries such as oil and gas" says Pat Whalen, LuminUltra Chair and CEO. "Molecular testing is a critical tool for understanding what's happening in a system, but it's been reserved for those with ample resources and in-depth knowledge. We've created a simplified workflow to make it easier for customers to do this testing at their own facilities. The products announced today complement our existing portfolio such as 2nd Generation ATP® to create a holistic approach to microbial monitoring."

Microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC): a global, trillion-dollar problem

MIC affects diverse industries including oil and gas, marine transportation, chemical processing, manufacturing, power generation and fuel storage. Each of these industries have critical infrastructure that are regularly exposed to fluids containing water. When specific microorganisms found in these fluids interact with and form biofilms on the metal surfaces of pipelines, storage tanks and other equipment, they can greatly accelerate the corrosion of that equipment and lead to catastrophic failure of infrastructure if left unmitigated.

The effect of MIC cannot be overstated, as unchecked corrosion leads to massive economic losses - NACE international cites the global cost of corrosion at an estimated US $2.5 trillion annually – in addition to threats to worker safety and significant environmental impacts.

A leader in microbial management

LuminUltra has a 25+ year history of developing solutions and services that deliver rapid, accurate, actionable feedback for customers that are impacted by microbial activity. "We have been at the forefront of advancing microbial monitoring solutions in the oil and gas industry for over a decade," says Whalen. "Our 2nd Generation ATP® technology has been used in the field, handling challenging industrial sample types and providing near real-time feedback to enable on-the-spot actions. During this time, we've helped our customers save millions of dollars in reduced chemical costs and extended asset life. We're very proud of today's announcement and to be bringing more value to these industries.

The GeneCount® Corrosion Collection is comprised of:

GeneCount ® qKit assays : Ready-to-use qPCR assay kits for a number of MIC targets including Sulfate Reducing Prokaryotes, Iron Reducing Bacteria, Total Methanogens, Corrosive Methanogens (micH), Sulfur Oxidizing Bacteria and more.

GeneCount ® qPCR and auto extraction equipment : qPCR devices that range in size and scale to meet needs from low to high capacity along with optional auto extraction equipment for high-throughput labs.

GeneCount ® qKit preservation and purification kits : Everything needed to prepare and purify a range of challenging sample types including injection water, brine, produced water, pigging sludge, metalworking and drilling fluids, and biofilms. These kits also allow for in-field preservation to ensure sample integrity and therefore accurate results.

GeneCount® Microbial Community Analysis services: A zero-barrier entry to molecular testing with a mail-in service available for all sample types and delivering a complete analysis of the microorganisms present in a sample in an industry-leading turnaround time via a comprehensive dashboard.

"We are here to be our customers' partner in microbial management, and we know that little things make a big difference," says Whalen. "Together, we can better manage the impacts of microbiology which affect us all where we live, work and play."

Learn more at luminultra.com/MIC.

About LuminUltra:

Founded in 1995, LuminUltra is a global leader in applied molecular biology diagnostics, with solutions and services that deliver accurate and actionable feedback in bioprocessing, biofouling, and biosecurity applications. With operations in six countries, LuminUltra serves dozens of Fortune 500 customers across more than 100 countries. At the same time, LuminUltra fosters a culture of innovation and agility, working tirelessly to deliver more value to customers. In recent years it has been on an accelerated growth path, acquiring multiple companies after forming a partnership with XPV Water Partners.

