Assurity names Nathan Driskill Vice President, Individual Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity has named Nathan Driskill Vice President of Individual Sales. Driskill will lead Assurity's Individual Sales team as they grow the company's lines of individual life and supplemental health insurance products.

Prior to joining Assurity, Driskill held roles at American General Life Insurance Company (AIG), most recently as Vice President and National Sales Manager. He was with AIG for 25 years and was instrumental in building long-term distribution partnerships and spearheading strategic growth initiatives.

"I'm excited to work with an organization that cares as deeply as I do about protecting people and the future they're working toward," says Driskill. "I'm looking forward to growing our distributor partnerships and bringing more brokers on board with Assurity's mission of helping people through difficult times."

Driskill holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and has previously chaired LIMRA's Independent Producer Marketing Committee.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

