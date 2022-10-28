Little Words Project, the Original Word Bracelet Brand, Launches at Target Nationwide with an Exclusive Collection

Little Words Project will be available in 900 Target Stores and on Target.com

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October 2022, Little Words Project, the Original Word Bracelet brand, will be sold in 900 Target locations nationwide and on Target.com beginning October 28th.

Adriana Carrig, CEO of Little Words Project, founded the brand in 2013 with the intention of creating a movement about kindness and positivity. After experiencing bullying and negativity throughout her life, she started making bracelets in college to foster community and encouragement in her sorority. It didn't take long for her to realize that this simple act of kindness could become a business. She started making bracelets out of her parents' basement and is now at the helm of a rapidly growing and much-loved brand. Entering Target is a huge step for the business, helping to propel their mission of spreading kindness to the masses.

Little Words Project bracelets feature an inspirational word that is meant to uplift the wearer, and eventually be passed on to someone else who needs it more. This pay-it-forward movement has fostered an extremely engaged and loyal community. In recent years, celebrities have quickly become advocates for the brand including celebrities like Alicia Keys, Kourtney Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Lizzo, Eva Longoria and many others.

Since launch, the brand has seen explosive growth with no end in sight. After grassroots marketing efforts resulted in 4x ecommerce growth in 2020, the brand is continuing to grow 2x YoY from 2021 through 2023. Their boutique wholesale business has doubled revenue year over year, and their social channels (Instagram) are achieving +63% follower growth year over year. In 2021, the brand launched its first flagship brick and mortar store in Manhattan's West Village and, this year, has self-funded the expansion of 5 additional locations (Georgetown, Nolita, Miami, Boston and Pier Village on the Jersey Shore). Giving back is also at the heart of Little Words Project's core values. To date, Little Words Project has raised over $150k for a range of charitable causes from cancer, mental health, LGBTQIA and anti-bullying efforts.

"From the moment we had our first meeting together, I just knew we were meant to bring Little Words to the Target guest. Designing this exclusive collection has been such a dream, and I know our customers will show up at Target in droves to shop us there. This is definitely a pinch-me moment," says Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project.

The exclusive collection of Target bracelets and phone charms are available at select Target stores and online at Target.com, at their standard retail pricing of $25. Each store included in their distribution will feature a full branded endcap, serving as a destination for Target guests to immerse themselves in the feel-good brand while building their exclusive bracelet stack.

All of this, plus so much more, accomplished all of this with no outside investment.

About Little Words Project

Founded in 2013 by recent college graduate Adriana Carrig, from her parents' basement, Little Words Project creates handcrafted word bracelets with words of kindness and motivation. The brand has a cult following of loyal customers and boasts celebrity fans including Lizzo, Eva Longoria, Kourtney Kardashian, and more. In 2021, LWP opened its flagship location on Bleecker Street in Manhattan's West Village with plans to expand nationwide. In 2022, Little Words Project has raised over $150k for charity and continues its commitment to giving back through its Little Words, Big Impact initiative.

