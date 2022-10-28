InventHelp Inventor Develops Sauce to Enhance the Flavors of Food (LBT-222)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experimented for years with different ingredients trying to achieve a desired flavor. I wanted to create an all-purpose sauce that would enhance the natural flavors of foods," said an inventor, from Reading, Pa., "so I invented the PAPA DUCK SAUCE. My design would offer a timesaving and cost-effective way to spice up bland cuisine."

The invention provides a delicious sauce option for a variety of foods. In doing so, it can be used as a sauce, condiment or marinade. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it eliminates the need to make a flavorful sauce from scratch. The invention features a satisfying and versatile formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and commercial kitchens. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

