LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Increased 24% Year Over Year to $304.9 Million
Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 58% Year Over Year to $0.41
Total Assets Grew 43% Year Over Year to $6.8 Billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We delivered solid results as we leaned into the strategic advantages of our digital bank in the face of a less favorable economic environment. We drove growth in recurring interest income supported by strong credit performance of our retained high-quality prime loan portfolio," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "As we anticipated, marketplace volumes were impacted by higher funding costs for certain loan investors, driven by rapidly increasing interest rates. Over time, as rates stabilize and we continue to reprice personal loans, we expect this impact to gradually moderate. Our digital bank and other strategic advantages position us to continue to effectively navigate the evolving economy and to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as they emerge."
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Total net revenue
$ 304.9
$ 330.1
$ 246.2
Non-interest expense
186.2
209.4
178.8
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
118.7
120.7
67.4
Provision for credit losses
82.7
70.6
37.5
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
36.0
50.1
29.9
Income tax benefit (expense)
7.2
132.0
(2.7)
Net income
$ 43.2
$ 182.1
$ 27.2
Diluted EPS
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.26
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 5.0
$ 135.3
$ —
Net income excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 38.2
$ 46.8
$ 27.2
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.26
(1)
Third and second quarters of 2022 include income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
For a calculation of Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
The company provided full year net revenue and net income guidance for 2022.
Fourth Quarter
2022
Full Year
2022
Total net revenue
$255M to $265M
$1,180M to $1,190M
Net income
$15M to $25M
$280M to $290M
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.
The LendingClub third quarter 2022 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 659586, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until November 2, 2022, by calling +1 (866) 813-9403 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 037801. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the third and second quarters of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 16 of this release.
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
$ 179,111
$ 180,878
(15) %
— %
Net interest income
123,676
116,226
99,680
83,132
65,288
6 %
89 %
Total net revenue
304,913
330,058
289,537
262,243
246,166
(8) %
24 %
Non-interest expense
186,219
209,386
191,204
188,220
178,775
(11) %
4 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
118,694
120,672
98,333
74,023
67,391
(2) %
76 %
Provision for credit losses
82,739
70,566
52,509
45,149
37,524
17 %
120 %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
35,955
50,106
45,824
28,874
29,867
(28) %
20 %
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
234
(2,682)
N/M
N/M
Net income
43,198
182,060
40,836
29,108
27,185
(76) %
59 %
Income tax benefit from release of tax
5,015
135,300
—
—
—
N/M
N/M
Net income excluding income tax
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 27,185
(18) %
40 %
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
$ 0.40
$ 0.29
$ 0.27
(77) %
52 %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
(76) %
58 %
Diluted EPS excluding income tax
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
(20) %
38 %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
8.3 %
8.5 %
8.3 %
7.6 %
6.3 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
61.1 %
63.4 %
66.0 %
71.8 %
72.6 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
14.2 %
33.8 %
18.7 %
14.1 %
13.8 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)
2.5 %
5.5 %
3.1 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan
1.3 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
18.3 %
20.0 %
20.6 %
21.3 %
22.8 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
15.7 %
16.2 %
15.6 %
16.5 %
16.2 %
Book Value per Common Share
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
$ 8.41
$ 8.07
2 %
32 %
Tangible Book Value per Common Share(2)
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
$ 7.46
$ 7.08
3 %
38 %
Loan originations (in millions)(4):
Total loan originations
$ 3,539
$ 3,840
$ 3,217
$ 3,069
$ 3,107
(8) %
14 %
Marketplace loans
$ 2,386
$ 2,819
$ 2,360
$ 2,308
$ 2,471
(15) %
(3) %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 1,153
$ 1,021
$ 856
$ 761
$ 636
13 %
81 %
Loan originations held for investment as a
33 %
27 %
27 %
25 %
20 %
Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions)(5):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 15,929
$ 14,783
$ 13,341
$ 12,463
$ 11,592
8 %
37 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 11,807
$ 11,382
$ 10,475
$ 10,124
$ 9,744
4 %
21 %
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases held for investment, net,
$ 4,414,347
$ 3,692,667
$ 3,049,325
$ 2,486,440
$ 2,235,698
20 %
97 %
PPP loans
$ 89,379
$ 118,794
$ 184,986
$ 268,297
$ 367,558
(25) %
(76) %
Total loans and leases held for investment,
$ 4,503,726
$ 3,811,461
$ 3,234,311
$ 2,754,737
$ 2,603,256
18 %
73 %
Total assets
$ 6,775,074
$ 6,186,765
$ 5,574,425
$ 4,900,319
$ 4,750,760
10 %
43 %
Total deposits
$ 5,123,506
$ 4,527,672
$ 3,977,477
$ 3,135,788
$ 2,838,719
13 %
80 %
Total liabilities
$ 5,653,664
$ 5,107,648
$ 4,686,991
$ 4,050,077
$ 3,945,970
11 %
43 %
Total equity
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
$ 804,790
4 %
39 %
Allowance Ratios:
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total
6.3 %
6.0 %
5.5 %
5.0 %
3.9 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total
6.4 %
6.2 %
5.8 %
5.5 %
4.5 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
7.2 %
6.9 %
6.6 %
6.4 %
5.2 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
1.9 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
1.8 %
1.6 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
2.2 %
2.3 %
2.3 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
N/M
– Not meaningful
N/A
– Not applicable
(1)
Excludes third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.
(5)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
September 30,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 3,642,254
$ 1,804,578
Residential mortgages
197,776
151,362
Secured consumer
180,768
65,976
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,020,798
2,021,916
Equipment finance (1)
167,447
149,155
Commercial real estate
372,406
310,399
Commercial and industrial (2)
246,276
417,656
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
786,129
877,210
Total loans and leases held for investment
4,806,927
2,899,126
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(303,201)
(144,389)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
$ 4,503,726
$ 2,754,737
(1)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(2)
Includes $89.4 million and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease
$ 228,184
$ 15,076
$ 243,260
$ 173,857
$ 14,128
$ 187,985
Credit loss expense for loans
81,935
664
82,599
68,314
1,739
70,053
Charge-offs
(22,944)
(784)
(23,728)
(14,707)
(1,145)
(15,852)
Recoveries
963
107
1,070
720
354
1,074
Allowance for loan and lease
$ 288,138
$ 15,063
$ 303,201
$ 228,184
$ 15,076
$ 243,260
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 54,058
$ 17,023
$ 71,081
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
37,695
(562)
37,133
Charge-offs
(3,142)
(1,194)
(4,336)
Recoveries
20
838
858
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 88,631
$ 16,105
$ 104,736
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Q3 2022
vs
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
vs
Q2 2022
Non-interest income:
Marketplace revenue (1)
$ 173,837
$ 206,384
$ 174,556
— %
(16) %
Other non-interest income
7,400
7,448
6,322
17 %
(1) %
Total non-interest income
181,237
213,832
180,878
— %
(15) %
Interest income:
Interest on loans held for sale
5,879
7,130
8,536
(31) %
(18) %
Interest and fees on loans and leases held
124,028
108,911
57,644
115 %
14 %
Interest on retail and certificate loans held
3,685
5,091
12,172
(70) %
(28) %
Interest on other loans held for investment
791
631
973
(19) %
25 %
Interest on securities available for sale
3,820
4,426
3,180
20 %
(14) %
Other interest income
5,017
2,279
355
N/M
120 %
Total interest income
143,220
128,468
82,860
73 %
11 %
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
15,184
6,078
1,899
700 %
150 %
Interest on short-term borrowings
87
417
849
(90) %
(79) %
Interest on retail notes, certificates and
3,685
5,091
12,172
(70) %
(28) %
Interest on Structured Program borrowings
225
360
2,120
(89) %
(38) %
Interest on other long-term debt
363
296
532
(32) %
23 %
Total interest expense
19,544
12,242
17,572
11 %
60 %
Net interest income
123,676
116,226
65,288
89 %
6 %
Total net revenue
304,913
330,058
246,166
24 %
(8) %
Provision for credit losses
82,739
70,566
37,524
120 %
17 %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
84,916
85,103
73,304
16 %
— %
Marketing
46,031
61,497
50,782
(9) %
(25) %
Equipment and software
12,491
12,461
10,297
21 %
— %
Occupancy
5,051
6,209
6,486
(22) %
(19) %
Depreciation and amortization
10,681
10,557
10,549
1 %
1 %
Professional services
11,943
16,138
11,750
2 %
(26) %
Other non-interest expense
15,106
17,421
15,607
(3) %
(13) %
Total non-interest expense
186,219
209,386
178,775
4 %
(11) %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
35,955
50,106
29,867
20 %
(28) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,243
131,954
(2,682)
N/M
N/M
Net income
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 27,185
59 %
(76) %
Net income per share:
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
$ 0.27
52 %
(77) %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.26
58 %
(76) %
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
104,215,594
102,776,867
99,073,507
5 %
1 %
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,853,938
105,042,626
106,108,662
— %
1 %
N/M
– Not meaningful
(1)
Marketplace revenue consists of the following:
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Q3 2022
vs
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
vs
Q2 2022
Origination fees
$ 127,142
$ 149,252
$ 129,125
(2) %
(15) %
Servicing fees
23,760
18,166
20,819
14 %
31 %
Gain on sales of loans
23,554
29,319
21,907
8 %
(20) %
Net fair value adjustments
(619)
9,647
2,705
(123) %
(106) %
Total marketplace revenue
$ 173,837
$ 206,384
$ 174,556
— %
(16) %
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LendingClub
Bank
LendingClub
Corporation
(Parent only)
Intercompany
Eliminations
Total
September 30,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
December 31, 2021
Assets
Total cash and cash equivalents
$ 896,519
$ 659,919
$ 109,200
$ 88,268
$ (52,878)
$ (61,061)
$ 952,841
$ 687,126
Restricted cash
—
—
78,746
76,540
(12,461)
(80)
66,285
76,460
Securities available for sale at fair value
338,096
205,730
21,061
57,800
—
—
359,157
263,530
Loans held for sale
90,058
335,449
—
55,799
—
—
90,058
391,248
Loans and leases held for investment, net
4,503,726
2,754,737
—
—
—
—
4,503,726
2,754,737
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
—
—
87,144
229,719
—
—
87,144
229,719
Other loans held for investment at fair value
—
—
15,057
21,240
—
—
15,057
21,240
Property, equipment and software, net
89,576
36,424
40,381
61,572
—
—
129,957
97,996
Investment in subsidiary
—
—
671,574
557,577
(671,574)
(557,577)
—
—
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
—
—
—
—
75,717
75,717
Other assets
305,456
254,075
207,556
168,042
(17,880)
(119,571)
495,132
302,546
Total assets
6,299,148
4,322,051
1,230,719
1,316,557
(754,793)
(738,289)
6,775,074
4,900,319
Liabilities and Equity
Total deposits
5,188,845
3,196,929
—
—
(65,339)
(61,141)
5,123,506
3,135,788
Short-term borrowings
165
165
4,638
27,615
—
—
4,803
27,780
Advances from PPPLF
91,671
271,933
—
—
—
—
91,671
271,933
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
—
—
87,144
229,719
—
—
87,144
229,719
Payable on Structured Program borrowings
—
—
11,185
65,451
—
—
11,185
65,451
Other long-term debt
—
—
15,300
15,455
—
—
15,300
15,455
Other liabilities
205,814
218,775
132,121
150,727
(17,880)
(65,551)
320,055
303,951
Total liabilities
5,486,495
3,687,802
250,388
488,967
(83,219)
(126,692)
5,653,664
4,050,077
Total equity
812,653
634,249
980,331
827,590
(671,574)
(611,597)
1,121,410
850,242
Total liabilities and equity
$ 6,299,148
$ 4,322,051
$ 1,230,719
$ 1,316,557
$ (754,793)
$ (738,289)
$ 6,775,074
$ 4,900,319
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
LendingClub
Bank
LendingClub
Corporation
(Parent only)
Intercompany
Eliminations
Total
Non-interest income:
Marketplace revenue
$ 153,504
$ 9,015
$ 11,318
$ 173,837
Other non-interest income
25,240
4,794
(22,634)
7,400
Total non-interest income
178,744
13,809
(11,316)
181,237
Interest income:
Interest income
137,142
6,078
—
143,220
Interest expense
(15,277)
(4,267)
—
(19,544)
Net interest income
121,865
1,811
—
123,676
Total net revenue
300,609
15,620
(11,316)
304,913
Provision for credit losses
(82,739)
—
—
(82,739)
Non-interest expense
(177,714)
(19,821)
11,316
(186,219)
Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)
40,156
(4,201)
—
35,955
Income tax benefit (expense)
(9,440)
16,683
—
7,243
Net income
$ 30,716
$ 12,482
$ —
$ 43,198
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
LendingClub
Bank
LendingClub
Corporation
(Parent only)
Intercompany
Eliminations
Total
Non-interest income:
Marketplace revenue
$ 191,087
$ 11,167
$ 4,130
$ 206,384
Other non-interest income
20,041
3,914
(16,507)
7,448
Total non-interest income
211,128
15,081
(12,377)
213,832
Interest income:
Interest income
120,152
8,316
—
128,468
Interest expense
(6,213)
(6,029)
—
(12,242)
Net interest income
113,939
2,287
—
116,226
Total net revenue
325,067
17,368
(12,377)
330,058
Provision for credit losses
(70,566)
—
—
(70,566)
Non-interest expense
(196,636)
(25,127)
12,377
(209,386)
Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)
57,865
(7,759)
—
50,106
Income tax benefit (expense)
(17,318)
85,864
63,408
131,954
Net income
$ 40,547
$ 78,105
$ 63,408
$ 182,060
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
LendingClub
Bank
LendingClub
Corporation
(Parent only)
Intercompany
Eliminations
Total
Non-interest income:
Marketplace revenue
$ 151,109
$ 23,447
$ —
$ 174,556
Other non-interest income
25,393
4,140
(23,211)
6,322
Total non-interest income
176,502
27,587
(23,211)
180,878
Interest income:
Interest income
64,606
18,254
—
82,860
Interest expense
(2,270)
(15,302)
—
(17,572)
Net interest income
62,336
2,952
—
65,288
Total net revenue
238,838
30,539
(23,211)
246,166
(Provision for) reversal of credit losses
(38,019)
495
—
(37,524)
Non-interest expense
(161,101)
(40,885)
23,211
(178,775)
Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)
39,718
(9,851)
—
29,867
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,670)
12,607
(10,619)
(2,682)
Net income
$ 35,048
$ 2,756
$ (10,619)
$ 27,185
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other
$ 893,655
$ 5,017
2.25 %
$ 1,023,192
$ 2,279
0.89 %
$ 778,667
$ 355
0.18 %
Securities available for sale at fair value
396,556
3,820
3.85 %
409,327
4,426
4.32 %
266,686
3,180
4.77 %
Loans held for sale
126,487
5,879
18.59 %
156,503
7,130
18.22 %
226,422
8,536
15.08 %
Loans and leases held for investment:
Unsecured personal loans
3,268,649
110,446
13.52 %
2,692,148
95,529
14.19 %
991,297
39,532
15.95 %
Secured consumer loans
337,191
3,039
3.60 %
268,091
2,351
3.51 %
464,194
4,688
4.04 %
Commercial loans and leases
692,783
9,262
5.35 %
644,002
8,732
5.42 %
616,823
7,887
5.11 %
PPP loans
105,500
1,281
4.86 %
149,454
2,299
6.15 %
436,785
5,537
5.07 %
Loans and leases held for investment
4,404,123
124,028
11.26 %
3,753,695
108,911
11.61 %
2,509,099
57,644
9.19 %
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
104,010
3,685
14.17 %
144,613
5,091
14.08 %
344,205
12,172
14.15 %
Other loans held for investment at fair value
17,763
791
17.83 %
16,991
631
14.85 %
30,981
973
12.58 %
Total interest-earning assets
5,942,594
143,220
9.64 %
5,504,321
128,468
9.34 %
4,156,060
82,860
7.97 %
Cash and due from banks and restricted cash
58,411
75,517
96,733
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(254,849)
(202,904)
(86,686)
Other non-interest earning assets
597,169
490,412
449,964
Total assets
$ 6,343,325
$ 5,867,346
$ 4,616,071
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking and money market accounts
$ 2,192,904
$ 4,575
0.83 %
$ 2,463,710
$ 2,664
0.43 %
$ 2,221,365
$ 1,707
0.30 %
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
2,260,170
10,609
1.86 %
1,555,607
3,414
0.88 %
307,807
192
0.25 %
Interest-bearing deposits
4,453,074
15,184
1.35 %
4,019,317
6,078
0.61 %
2,529,172
1,899
0.30 %
Short-term borrowings
6,848
87
5.09 %
10,874
417
15.35 %
57,224
849
5.93 %
Advances from PPPLF
104,897
93
0.36 %
151,278
135
0.36 %
416,748
371
0.36 %
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings
104,010
3,685
14.17 %
144,613
5,091
14.08 %
344,087
12,172
14.15 %
Structured Program borrowings
13,859
225
6.50 %
18,439
360
7.81 %
100,178
2,120
8.46 %
Other long-term debt
15,300
270
7.04 %
15,357
161
4.20 %
15,606
161
4.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,697,988
19,544
1.65 %
4,359,878
12,242
1.12 %
3,463,015
17,572
2.03 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
284,134
292,750
81,491
Other liabilities
250,086
261,796
285,292
Total liabilities
$ 5,232,208
$ 4,914,424
$ 3,829,798
Total equity
$ 1,111,117
$ 952,922
$ 786,273
Total liabilities and equity
$ 6,343,325
$ 5,867,346
$ 4,616,071
Interest rate spread
7.99 %
8.21 %
5.95 %
Net interest income and net interest margin
$ 123,676
8.32 %
$ 116,226
8.45 %
$ 65,288
6.28 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 23,211
$ 35,670
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
929,630
651,456
Total cash and cash equivalents
952,841
687,126
Restricted cash
66,285
76,460
Securities available for sale at fair value ($415,726 and $256,170 at amortized cost,
359,157
263,530
Loans held for sale (includes $90,058 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively)
90,058
391,248
Loans and leases held for investment
4,806,927
2,899,126
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(303,201)
(144,389)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
4,503,726
2,754,737
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
87,144
229,719
Other loans held for investment at fair value
15,057
21,240
Property, equipment and software, net
129,957
97,996
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
495,132
302,546
Total assets
$ 6,775,074
$ 4,900,319
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 4,868,132
$ 2,919,203
Noninterest-bearing
255,374
216,585
Total deposits
5,123,506
3,135,788
Short-term borrowings
4,803
27,780
Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)
91,671
271,933
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
87,144
229,719
Payable on Structured Program borrowings
11,185
65,451
Other long-term debt
15,300
15,455
Other liabilities
320,055
303,951
Total liabilities
5,653,664
4,050,077
Equity
Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 105,088,761 and
1,051
1,010
Additional paid-in capital
1,611,627
1,559,616
Accumulated deficit
(451,336)
(717,430)
Treasury stock, at cost; 7,751 and 0 shares, respectively
(98)
—
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(39,834)
7,046
Total equity
1,121,410
850,242
Total liabilities and equity
$ 6,775,074
$ 4,900,319
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
As of and for the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
GAAP Net income
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 27,185
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
5,015
135,300
—
—
—
Net income excluding income tax benefit
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 27,185
GAAP Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
(A)
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 5,015
$ 135,300
(B)
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,853,938
105,042,626
(A/B)
Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit
$ 0.05
$ 1.29
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
GAAP common equity
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
$ 804,790
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Intangible assets
(17,512)
(18,690)
(19,886)
(21,181)
(22,521)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
$ 753,344
$ 706,552
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
$ 804,790
Common shares issued and outstanding
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
101,043,924
99,782,192
Book value per common share
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
$ 8.41
$ 8.07
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
$ 753,344
$ 706,552
Common shares issued and outstanding
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
101,043,924
99,782,192
Tangible book value per common share
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
$ 7.46
$ 7.08
View original content to download multimedia:
