Changemakers innovating in sustainability honored at The Tech for Global Good Celebration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive honored entrepreneurs using technology to create a more sustainable future tonight at The Tech for Global Good celebration. Hundreds of Silicon Valley tech leaders, educators and community members gathered at the Signia by Hilton San Jose to meet the changemakers.

The 2022-2023 Tech for Global Good Laureates Sarah Richardson of MicroByre, Aliya Nealy of Goodr, Joan Salwen of Blue Ocean Barns, Shriti Pandey of Strawcture, Global Humanitarian Reid Hoffman and President and CEO of The Tech Katrina Stevens gather in downtown San Jose. The laureates were honored for creating technology improving the environment and are featured in an exhibition at The Tech Interactive. (PRNewswire)

"Our laureates are not only making the world a better place, but will inspire the next generation of leaders to think bigger and bolder about the impact they can have on our world," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech.

The 2022-2023 Tech for Global Good Laureates

MicroByre, Berkeley, CA

MicroByre engineers bacteria that could help transform bio-waste into life-saving cancer drugs, jet fuel, fertilizer, and other chemicals. Their process has the potential to break our reliance on petroleum and radically reduce our carbon emissions.

Blue Ocean Barns, Kalaoa, HI

Blue Ocean Barns is solving agriculture's biggest sustainability challenge by working with dairy and beef producers to remove greenhouse gas emissions directly from their supply chains. By the end of this decade, they will be growing enough of the algae to supplement all 100 million cattle in the US, reducing methane emissions from cattle by 80%.

Goodr, Atlanta, GA

Goodr is on a mission to end food waste, fight hunger and feed communities by using intuitive technology and logistics to track and recover surplus food. They have served nearly 30 million meals to people in need while diverting almost 4 million pounds of food away from landfills.

Strawcture Eco, Delhi, India

Strawcture Eco provides 100% biobased composite building panels made from agri-residue (straw that would otherwise be burnt or disposed of) to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn and Partner at Greylock, was also honored with the James C Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, presented by Applied Materials, Inc. for his commitment to social responsibility, belief in human-centered technology, and curiosity as a life-long learner.

"This is an amazing time to be alive. We're inventing so many powerful tools to save the planet," said Hoffman. "We're trying to figure out how to become better humans and technology plays an important role in enhancing our humanity."

The honorees will be featured in educational materials, workshops and in an exhibition at The Tech Interactive, impacting thousands of students, parents and educators.

