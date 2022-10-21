Sanya Promotes Tourist Attractions in Macao as Hainan FTP and Greater Bay Area Collaborate for Growth

- The STPB continues to expand its engagement with the GBA and the international community at large to provide tourists with more diverse experiences and multi-destination travel itineraries featuring the Sanya Economic Circle

MACAU, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 21, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board ("STPB") held a promotional event in Macao SAR, showcasing the various attractions of Sanya and promoting its appeal as a global premium travel destination.

This is the first year that the STPB has organized such an event outside of the Chinese mainland. Albert Yip, director general of the STPB, said that the board has been working to promote the appeal of Sanya as an international travel destination through such promotional events. This event in Macao is part of the STPB's endeavors to enhance exchanges and collaboration in the tourism sector between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area, the GBA) and the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP).

Macao has long been a major source of inbound tourists to Sanya. According to STPB data, Sanya's hotels received 19.13 percent more Macao guests in August than in 2021. Looking at the demographics, the majority of Macao tourists visiting Sanya are either middle-aged or young, with sightseeing and leisure shopping being the most popular activities.

The STPB also promoted Sanya tourist attractions in response to the specific preferences of Macao tourists. A number of travel-related companies and service providers from the Sanya Economic Circle participated in the event, showcasing a variety of tourist attractions and services that Sanya has to offer to the people of Macao, covering sectors ranging from hotels and transportation to performing arts, wellness and leisure as well as customized travel. The Sanya Economic Circle, including Sanya and four nearby counties and cities - Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong, and Wuzhishan City - intends to pioneer a new economic growth model to boost inward tourism to Sanya and open up the multi-destination travel opportunities in the region.

Positioning Sanya as an open and diverse international destination, the STPB has been working to extend more possibilities to Sanya, leveraging the potential of the GBA and Hainan FTP deepening collaboration for growth. During the second Hainan Expo in July, three debut shows from Hong Kong boutiques and pioneering designer brands were featured at the Sanya Day event. The collaboration with the Hong Kong designers underlined Sanya's commitment to expanding mutual engagement with the GBA and the international community at large to provide tourists with more diverse experiences.

From a global perspective, the STPB has also been dedicated to the international market. Since being established in 2020, the STPB has continually diversified Sanya's tourism offerings and promoted the uniqueness of the city to the world. More than a modern and international city, Sanya also enjoys unique advantages for sustainable tourism thanks to its stunning scenery and wealth of natural resources.

The STPB recently started a campaign inviting bloggers from different countries to Sanya and encouraging them to discover the destination's unique and vibrant possibilities of food, culture, and more. One of the bloggers shared the beauty of the mountain trails and the cool fun of rafting in Wuzhishan with their global audience. Through her live streaming, the pristine vegetation, the lakes, and the diverse culture of the indigenous Li and Miao cultures were presented, unveiling Sanya's other side beyond its sunshine, beaches, and luxury hotels.

