Nemours Children's Health, Jacksonville receives $2 million gift from THE PLAYERS Championship

Lead gift will name Jacksonville cancer center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhett was 5 years old when he found out "Stanley" was back. It was during a checkup at Nemours Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders that his oncologist delivered the news. Stanley, the name he gave his tumor, was growing again in his brain stem.

Rhett and his family had recently relocated to Jacksonville, a decision that was two-fold: A move to Jacksonville meant they would be closer to family, and Rhett could receive care at Nemours Children's Health, Jacksonville. "When Rhett was treated in Washington, D.C. we just felt like a number," said Rhett's father, John Fischer. "I knew Nemours was a place that not only would treat my son, but where we would be treated like family."

It is children like Rhett that drove the decision for THE PLAYERS to pledge to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $2 million to the Nemours Children's Hand in Hand capital campaign. The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of Nemours cancer and blood disorder center, creating a world-class destination for families seeking care in Northeast Florida. In recognition of THE PLAYERS lead gift, the new facility will be named THE PLAYERS Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

"THE PLAYERS' generous commitment to wholly reimagine the spaces where children receive life-saving treatments is truly remarkable," said Dr. Larry Moss, President & CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "We are profoundly grateful for their ongoing partnership, enduring generosity, and commitment to our community's children."

With the number of oncology patients seen at Nemours Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders doubling in the last 10 years, the center had to evolve to meet the growing needs of the community. The $11.3 million renovation and expansion project will ensure that the patient and family experience matches the world-class care and research for which Nemours Children's is known.

"We all know families who have had to endure the uncertainty and emotional difficulties associated with childhood cancer, and our hope is that this pledge will help to continue the incredible work being done at Nemours Children's Health for kids from all over," said THE PLAYERS Championship Executive Director, Jared Rice. "Listening to this community and responding in areas where these funds are needed most has been a core value of THE PLAYERS since day one, and we are honored to take part in today's announcement."

With THE PLAYERS gift and the support of generous donors, the campaign has raised more than $9 million to date, and fundraising continues. The renovation and expansion project includes:

Designated isolation waiting room and clinic areas for severely immunocomprised post-bone marrow transplant patients.

Waiting rooms and play areas to meet the drastically different needs of teen and toddler patients.

Comprehensive clinic capacity with room to provide multiple services that rotate efficiently.

Dedicated lab space for point-of-care testing and efficient one-stop service.

Specialized rooms for in-person consults, education, telehealth consultations, psychology testing and therapy.

Construction is now underway and expected to be complete by summer 2023. For those interested in participating in THE PLAYERS' matching gift campaign, please visit the Hand in Hand campaign website.

For more information, visit the Nemours media room.

About Nemours Children's Health



Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

About THE PLAYERS Championship



THE PLAYERS Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Morgan Stanley, Grant Thornton LLP and Optum® are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS. Proceeds from THE PLAYERS benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $100 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit floridashistoriccoast.com or visitjacksonville.com.

