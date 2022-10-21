Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (the "Company") (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agro-industrial companies in South America, announced today its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million that represents approximately $0.16020082 per share considering outstanding shares as of today, to shareholders of the Company of record at close of business on November 2, 2022, payable on November 17, 2022.
This dividend distribution is the second of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The first installment was paid on May 17, 2022 in an equal cash amount.
A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% has been and will be applied to each installment of the gross cash dividend distribution amount.
For questions please contact:
Victoria Cabello
IR Manager
Email: ir@adecoagro.com
Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651
Skype: +54 (11) 4836-8651
Additional information about the Company can be found in the "Investors" section on the website at www.adecoagro.com
