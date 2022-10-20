Starts With Us Rallies the 87% of Americans Who Are Tired of Political Division by Sending 87 "Abraham Lincolns" to Times Square Ahead of Midterm Elections

Growing Movement Partners with Creator Karen X. Cheng on Augmented Reality Filter to Deliver an Urgent Message from the 16th President on the $5 Bill

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starts With Us , a rapidly growing movement to overcome extreme cultural and political divisions in America, today unleashed 87 Abraham Lincolns on Times Square with a timely message for our nation to resist the urge to get caught up in divisiveness this election season. The Lincolns represent the 87% of Americans who are tired of how divided we are politically. These Americans overwhelmingly feel we need to make a change in our politics to preserve our democracy according to a new poll fielded by Starts With Us in partnership with YouGov.1

Starts With Us is a civic movement empowering people to strengthen themselves and society by practicing curiosity, empathy, and courage as daily habits. (PRNewsfoto/Starts With Us) (PRNewswire)

Invoking the legacy of Lincoln, who is known for preserving our democracy through a period of existential division and Civil War, the 87 Lincolns will inspire citizens to choose connection and cooperation for the common good, regardless of opposing political views and social stances.

"Every day, the discourse in our country gets more polarized and extreme, especially within the media and politics. We are increasingly closed off to ideas that challenge our own, and this has only become more pronounced as the midterms approach," says Tom Fishman, CEO of Starts With Us. "Through this initiative, Starts With Us will remind those exhausted by our political and social climate that together we can make a change despite the divisive forces working against us."

The 87 Lincolns campaign is being amplified globally through an augmented reality (AR) camera effect in partnership with director Karen X. Cheng . Individuals may access the filter on Instagram by visiting www.startswith.us/moneytalks . By pointing the camera toward a five-dollar bill or an image of one, users can unlock the following message from the country's 16th President: "Our country has become so polarized, so crazed, when really it's compassion and cooperation we crave. Whichever way you lean, we can all agree, it starts with us to make the vibes less extreme."

"I've realized over the last few years -– so much of social media is designed to divide us. America has gotten so polarized, and social media has contributed to that. The algorithms are designed to reward anger," says creator Karen X. Cheng. "I wanted to design a filter that does the opposite. One that carries a message of compassion and unity, rather than anger and division."

Another Starts With Us poll found that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults share the concern that this year's midterms will further divide America.2 The same survey uncovered that more than three-quarters of adults are open to being a part of the solution to overcome our divided culture leading into the election. To learn more about Starts With Us and join more than three-quarters of a million fellow citizens in depolarizing America through everyday actions, visit www.startswith.us and follow @startswithus on Instagram. To try the "Money Talks" filter and share with your friends, visit www.startswith.us/moneytalks .

About Starts With Us

Starts With Us is a growing movement to overcome cultural and political divisions in America by leveraging media and technology to foster independent thinking and constructive communication across lines of difference. Founded by KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky in partnership with more than 200 cross-industry leaders, Starts With Us invites Americans from the left, right, and everywhere in between to have a seat at the table — and stay there — by practicing curiosity, compassion, and courage as catalysts for change. Learn more at www.startswith.us .

1 Starts With Us commissioned YouGov to field this survey based on 1,005 interviews conducted by YouGov on the internet of U.S. adults October 5 to 10, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race/ethnicity, education, and U.S. Census region based on voter registration lists, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as 2020 Presidential vote. In addition, respondents were selected from YouGov to be nationally representative. The weights range from 0.17 to 6.01, with a mean of 1 and a standard deviation of 0.61. The margin of error is 3.6%.

2 Poll conducted by Morning Consult and Starts With Us August 22 to 23, 2022, among 2,210 adults.

