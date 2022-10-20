Deanna Salazar, Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, named to Modern Healthcare's Top Diversity Leaders List

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is proud to announce that Deanna Salazar, Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022's Top Diversity Leaders. The profiles of all the honorees and honored organizations are featured in the October 17 print issue of MH magazine and online.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...) (PRNewswire)

"I am so proud to be part of an organization where diversity, equity, and inclusion are ingrained in our culture," said Deanna Salazar, Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "We will continue to take meaningful, concrete actions to raise awareness, create opportunity, and promote change in our workplace and the greater Arizona community."

The Top Diversity Leaders in Healthcare recognition program honors the top diverse healthcare executives and organizations influencing policy, care delivery and public health, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organizations and the healthcare industry.

"The honorees on Modern Healthcare's 2022 lists of Top Diversity Leaders and Organizations demonstrate a willingness to devote the resources necessary to execute meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Their efforts to provide greater opportunities internally, while advancing health equity initiatives in their communities, set a great example for others to follow."

For information or questions about the Top Diversity Leaders recognition program or awards gala, please contact:

Carly Rick

Conference and Events Manager

events@modernhealthcare.com

312.649.5340

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. BCBSAZ, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,700 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona