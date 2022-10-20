BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.8 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, compared to $129.5 million, or $3.88 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $100.9 million from $80.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48% compared to 3.09% a year ago. The margin for the third quarter of 2021 included $10.0 million in PPP fees.
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company remains neutral on the likelihood of a significant economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore will maintain current CECL reserves in the near term.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.3 million up from $39.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $3.4 million in sweep fees and $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received through restructuring a loan. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $79.1 million up from $70.2 million for the third quarter last year, primarily due to the Worthington acquisition and salary increases.
The Company's effective tax rate was 19.0% compared to 19.7% for the third quarter of 2021.
At September 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.0 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.8 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $461 million, or 7%. Stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $23.4 million over December 31, 2021.
Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $12.0 million, representing 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.32% at September 30, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter at $1.65/share fueled by both margin expansion as a result of continued fed tightening and solid loan growth. Non-Interest income expanded across most all major categories led by the return of sweep fees as interest rates have increased. Asset quality remained superior with YTD net charge offs of 1 bps. We are maintaining an allowance for credit losses consistent with our current view of the anticipated economic slowdown in our region of the country."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 100,947
$ 86,867
$ 75,507
$ 75,898
$ 80,190
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
2,863
501
2,936
(224)
1,483
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
4,125
3,949
3,506
3,336
3,210
Service charges on deposits
22,161
21,618
21,375
22,095
21,706
Securities transactions
966
-
(3,915)
630
150
Income from sales of loans
969
1,256
1,666
1,545
1,594
Insurance commissions
7,498
5,302
7,427
6,075
6,666
Cash management
5,624
4,447
3,131
3,115
3,127
Other
7,988
6,026
10,460
8,897
3,333
Total noninterest income
49,331
42,598
43,650
45,693
39,786
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
47,741
45,284
43,932
42,887
42,267
Occupancy expense, net
4,930
4,734
4,403
4,521
5,086
Depreciation
4,612
4,647
4,775
4,708
4,207
Amortization of intangible assets
880
857
831
759
755
Data processing services
1,876
1,975
1,805
1,663
1,734
Net (income) expense from other real estate owned
2,392
(510)
1,794
2,412
1,810
Marketing and business promotion
1,945
1,591
2,073
2,080
1,796
Deposit insurance
1,202
1,196
1,128
968
846
Other
13,500
13,943
11,771
16,783
11,713
Total noninterest expense
79,078
73,717
72,512
76,781
70,214
Income before income taxes
68,337
55,247
43,709
45,034
48,279
Income tax expense
12,985
10,540
7,794
6,866
9,529
Net income
$ 55,352
$ 44,707
$ 35,915
$ 38,168
$ 38,750
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.69
$ 1.36
$ 1.10
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
Net income-diluted
1.65
1.34
1.08
1.15
1.16
Cash dividends declared
0.40
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Common shares outstanding
32,856,387
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,825,931
32,749,752
32,666,916
32,585,784
32,744,104
Diluted
33,536,558
33,418,482
33,315,333
33,180,680
33,267,955
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.75 %
1.42 %
1.22 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
18.13
15.14
12.33
13.02
13.42
Net interest margin
3.48
3.05
2.78
2.87
3.09
Efficiency ratio
52.62
56.94
60.85
63.15
58.52
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 263,321
$ 239,759
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
6,300
(8,466)
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
11,580
9,576
Service charges on deposits
65,154
61,330
Securities transactions
(2,949)
417
Income from sales of loans
3,891
5,737
Insurance commissions
20,227
17,670
Cash management
13,202
9,198
Other
24,474
20,411
Total noninterest income
135,579
124,339
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
136,957
123,836
Occupancy expense, net
14,067
13,962
Depreciation
14,034
12,217
Amortization of intangible assets
2,568
2,357
Data processing services
5,656
5,072
Net expense from other real estate owned
3,676
6,677
Marketing and business promotion
5,609
5,323
Deposit insurance
3,526
2,488
Other
39,214
37,268
Total noninterest expense
225,307
209,200
Income before income taxes
167,293
163,364
Income tax expense
31,319
33,902
Net income
$ 135,974
$ 129,462
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 4.15
$ 3.95
Net income-diluted
4.07
3.88
Cash dividends declared
1.12
1.04
Common shares outstanding
32,856,387
32,572,217
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,748,116
32,760,015
Diluted
33,429,161
33,358,837
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.47 %
1.61 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
15.24
15.54
Net interest margin
3.11
3.25
Efficiency ratio
56.48
57.46
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,452,378
$ 12,530,073
$ 12,624,431
$ 9,405,612
$ 11,302,771
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,106,279
3,590,311
3,816,532
1,821,203
3,836,809
Debt securities
1,521,645
1,205,894
1,211,668
534,500
529,484
Total loans
6,832,595
6,620,643
6,504,477
6,194,218
6,037,886
Allowance for credit losses
(89,871)
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
Deposits
11,058,940
11,142,688
11,250,971
8,091,914
9,992,044
Stockholders' equity
1,195,149
1,185,695
1,167,802
1,171,734
1,146,874
Book value per common share
36.37
36.17
35.68
35.94
35.21
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
30.20
29.90
29.51
30.80
30.04
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
59.62 %
58.66 %
59.72 %
60.16 %
61.56 %
Average earning assets to total assets
91.58
90.89
91.92
92.13
92.13
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
9.63
9.40
9.86
10.19
10.22
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 3,167
$ 4,771
$ 6,360
$ 4,964
$ 5,186
Nonaccrual loans (5)
11,962
13,712
17,453
20,892
26,607
Restructured loans
2,249
2,174
2,345
3,665
7,073
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
17,378
20,657
26,158
29,521
38,866
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
39,419
39,209
39,729
39,553
39,060
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
56,797
59,866
65,887
69,074
77,926
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
0.44 %
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.18
0.21
0.27
0.34
0.46
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.25
0.31
0.40
0.48
0.64
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.25
0.31
0.40
0.48
0.67
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.46
0.48
0.52
0.73
0.69
Allowance to total loans
1.32
1.31
1.34
1.36
1.43
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.32
1.31
1.35
1.37
1.48
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
751.32
634.01
499.83
401.76
324.96
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
517.17
420.84
333.51
284.33
222.46
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.03
0.01
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,195,149
$ 1,185,695
$ 1,167,802
$ 1,171,734
$ 1,146,874
Less goodwill
182,055
183,639
176,563
149,922
149,922
Less intangible assets, net
20,863
21,743
25,456
17,566
18,325
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 992,231
$ 980,313
$ 965,783
$ 1,004,246
$ 978,627
Common shares outstanding
32,856,387
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 30.20
$ 29.90
$ 29.51
$ 30.80
$ 30.04
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$ 6,832,595
$ 6,620,643
$ 6,504,477
$ 6,194,218
$ 6,037,886
Less PPP loans
1,140
3,206
30,605
80,412
201,208
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 6,831,455
$ 6,617,437
$ 6,473,872
$ 6,113,806
$ 5,836,678
Nonaccrual loans (5)
11,962
13,712
17,453
20,892
26,607
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
0.46 %
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
17,378
20,657
26,158
29,521
38,866
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.25 %
0.31 %
0.40 %
0.48 %
0.67 %
Allowance for credit losses
(89,871)
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.32 %
1.31 %
1.35 %
1.37 %
1.48 %
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022.
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 6,652,613
$ 87,169
5.20
%
$ 6,527,355
$ 239,072
4.90
%
Debt securities – taxable
1,353,950
6,793
1.99
1,218,092
15,716
1.73
Debt securities – tax exempt
3,539
28
3.09
3,993
89
2.99
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,512,242
20,119
2.27
3,582,533
29,482
1.10
Total earning assets
11,522,344
114,109
3.93
11,331,973
284,359
3.35
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
252,874
271,060
Interest receivable and other assets
892,858
874,379
Allowance for credit losses
(86,955)
(86,545)
Total nonearning assets
1,058,777
1,058,894
Total assets
$ 12,581,121
$ 12,390,867
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 958,008
$ 442
0.18
%
$ 959,261
$ 846
0.12
%
Savings deposits
4,313,076
10,447
0.96
4,271,070
14,320
0.45
Time deposits
678,549
1,110
0.65
666,190
2,400
0.48
Short-term borrowings
6,979
36
2.05
5,401
49
1.21
Subordinated debt
86,020
1,030
4.75
86,006
3,091
4.81
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,042,632
13,065
0.86
5,987,928
20,706
0.46
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,208,591
5,106,094
Interest payable and other liabilities
118,375
104,299
Stockholders' equity
1,211,523
1,192,546
Total interest free funds
6,538,489
6,402,939
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 12,581,121
$ 12,390,867
Net interest income
$ 101,044
$ 263,653
Net interest spread
3.07
%
2.89
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.41
%
0.22
%
Net interest margin
3.48
%
3.11
%
