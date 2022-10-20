Ball Corporation Expands the Portfolio of its Infinitely Recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup® with the Announcement of Two New, Smaller Sizes

In response to growing demand for sustainable beverage cup options, Ball adds 9-ounce and 12-ounce aluminum cup sizes to its existing 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging as well as aerospace and other technologies, announced the availability of two new sizes of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup®, therefore broadening the opportunity for venues, concessionaires and more to offer consumers a full portfolio of sustainable cup options. The Ball Aluminum Cup® that is available for food service customers is now composed of 90% recycled content, making it the cup with the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category.

The new 9-ounce and 12-ounce cup sizes, which are currently in use at select sports and entertainments venues, are also available for purchase via cupsales@ball.com. Both sizes are juice, wine, and cocktail friendly additions to Ball's 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings. The full portfolio of sizes provides customers the opportunity to serve a wide variety of beverages – from beer, cocktails, wine, soda, juice and more – to consumers in a more sustainable format.

"It has been inspiring to see continued excitement and growing demand for the Ball Aluminum Cup® since we first introduced the product to consumers in 2019," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO, Ball Corporation. "As a company, we are relentlessly focused on advancing the circular economy. We believe that the expansion of our innovative aluminum cup will continue to drive meaningful change toward both helping our customers reach their sustainability goals and solving the packaging waste crisis."

"We are excited to expand the Ball Aluminum Cup® portfolio and offer our venue and food service customers a full suite of sustainable beverage packaging solutions – from aluminum cans to bottles and cups," said Emily Fong Mitchell, President and General Manager, Ball Aluminum Cups. "At Ball, we're committed to increasing access to the infinitely recyclable aluminum cup, which helps our customers meet growing consumer demand for truly sustainable products."

Ball expanded the portfolio of its lightweight aluminum cups in response to growing customer and consumer preference toward sustainability. In fact, research finds that 85% of consumers have become more sustainable in their purchasing in recent years. To meet the demand for circularity in sports and entertainment venues and to help reduce waste and strengthen recycling, Ball has introduced the new cup sizes in venues across the U.S., including Ball Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheater, SoFi Stadium, and more. All cup sizes, including the new 9-ounce and 12-ounce cups, are available for purchase in bulk directly from Ball, while additional packs, including the 9-ounce cup, are available on Amazon.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf in about 60 days. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience.

For more information on the full Ball Aluminum Cup® portfolio, a forthcoming limited-edition holiday cup, and where to purchase, please visit https://www.ball.com/aluminumcups/venue-foodservice.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

