PIA, AIMS Society Announce Consolidation

Leading insurance organizations join forces to redefine the future of insurance education.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and the American Insurance Marketing and Sales Society (AIMS Society) have announced they will combine entities to redefine the future of insurance education.

The coming together of the two powerhouse organizations, each with a deep history of providing top-flight education programming for independent insurance agents, will benefit both independent agents and the insurance industry as a whole. A formal agreement was signed by both organizations and has been approved by their members.

For decades PIA has been known as 'the education association,' offering a wide array of education and professional development through its nationwide network of state and regional affiliate associations. The AIMS Society is dedicated exclusively to marketing and sales education for the insurance industry through the Certified Professional Insurance Agent (CPIA) designation.

"This is a big win for PIA, the AIMS Society, and the insurance industry," said PIA CEO Mike Becker. "Our organizations will build upon the CPIA designation framework and utilize PIA resources to further empower the insurance professional of the future."

"The strategic partnership between our organizations is especially appropriate, as the CPIA designation was originally offered exclusively by PIA until 1996, when PIA transferred it to the AIMS Society," Becker said. "So the partnership we are announcing today is not only a coming together, but also a coming home."

"The AIMS Society is excited to partner under the PIA umbrella to expand program offerings for the benefit of independent insurance agents and the entire insurance industry," said Dulce Suarez-Resnick, President of the AIMS Society. "This alliance positions both organizations as forward-thinking, with a focus on the future."

About the AIMS Society

Founded in 1968 as The Firemark Society (FMS), the American Insurance Marketing and Sales (AIMS) Society provides training, information and networking services designed to increase the personal and agency sales production of property and casualty insurance agents.

About PIA

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

