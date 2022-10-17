HydroJug Takes Home Top Spot on MountainWest Capital Network List of 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced HydroJug as the top ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"HydroJug was recognized on the Emerging Elite list last year and skyrocketed to the top of our Utah 100 list today because of its unique approach to helping individuals live healthier lifestyles," Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "What we see is companies that make the list often continue to grow at an exciting pace. More than a third of the companies on our 2022 list have been in the top 100 for five or more years."

This year had 38 companies that have made the list five or more years, with 10 of them mainstays on the list for more than a decade. As the digital economy has grown, online influencers' power in the market has bolstered company's progress with organizations like HydroJug, Zyia Active, Clean Simple Eats, GABB Wireless, Mixhers, and many others capitalizing on influencer marketing to bring in revenue.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2021, while those in the Top Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five-year period.

MWCN also identified 15 companies as its Emerging Elite, which are organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

