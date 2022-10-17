Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on November 2, 2022, after the market closes.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operational results on the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at https://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Andrew Fredrickson

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(408) 501-6214

andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.