Changhong debuts several new household appliances at the 132nd Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 132nd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) held online and commence on October 15, 2022, Changhong, one of China's largest consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturers, will showcase a full range of products, including 5G eco-friendly household appliances, Mini LED TVs, Eva model air conditioners as well as Space Pro refrigerators and washing machines. With its technological prowess on the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and 5G segments, the company will deliver a superior experience to users by providing them with a full suite of innovative and upgraded smart household appliances.

Changhong will make full use of its online platform at the 132nd Canton Fair to launch new products, as well as deploy a VR showroom, a virtual pavilion, and an online live streaming facility. The household appliance maker's online booth will display products 24/7 while providing a number of services, including supply-demand matching, and online business negotiations, delivering a better experience to buyers. (Visit Changhong's showroom at: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/shops/451692550933632?keyword=&fbclid=IwAR1SwCZbN8tcDUIfA9D1RnzF_TnyrKVQQW_QtDlkd3EUGV-vHbc-mj3HW3c#/)

Changhong debuts multiple new products online

One of the highlights is Changhong's new Mini LED smart TV that comes equipped with an ultra-thin Mini crystal back panel and the latest quantum dot display technology to deliver superior HDR picture quality, a wide color gamut exceeding 95% and top-notch color accuracy, creating a lifelike viewing experience.

With the latest Android 11 operating system and a 120HZ high refresh rate as well as Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), Changhong's 98" large screen TV, the company's first TV model launched for international markets, effectively addresses jitter and smear associated with high-speed motion pictures.

Changhong's Eva model, the world's first air conditioner to support multiple languages and offline voice control, promises a better interactive experience with its support for eight languages alongside voice activation even in locales with no internet access.

Changhong's impressive exhibits also include Space Pro refrigerators and washing machines that are thinner and smaller in size than comparable products available in the market thanks to the company's world-leading ultra-thin technology. With a fully upgraded preservation technology, the Space Pro refrigerator series delivers better performance in terms of keeping food fresh by effectively extending the shelf life.

Efforts in expanding sales channels lead to steady growth of Changhong's international business

Despite the pressure and challenges facing international business in 2022, Changhong widened sales channels while further strengthening its competence in products and technologies as well as its front-end smart manufacturing capabilities. By doing so, it achieved steady growth in three major product lines - TVs, air conditioners as well as refrigerators and washing machines in tandem enhancing its profitability. In particular, the company's sales revenue of air conditioners showed a year-on-year increase of nearly 40% as of the end of September.

In addition, Changhong has accelerated the build-out of sales channels outside of its home market in China by further expanding its presence in the global e-commerce market. Its high-end smart home appliances brand CHiQ has grown rapidly with products available in over 30 countries worldwide. The brand has also enhanced its competitiveness.

In recent years, Changhong has continued optimizing its business strategy, while further facilitating intelligent manufacturing and upgrading as well as market expansion. The company has also built and consolidated its technological innovation system across the upstream and downstream value chains across multiple sectors, including refrigerator compressors, big data storage, and IoT modules. With a global approach to product development, manufacturing, and business management, Changhong has become a global brand with international visibility.

