Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge Debuts Official 'Dirty Dancing' Retail Center, 'Salt Pond Living' and More

PEMBROKE, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Mountain Lake Lodge – located in a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains – has debuted several new additions including Kellerman's Gift Shop, the nation's first brick-and-mortar store for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, and Salt Pond Living featuring the designs and crafts of local and regional artisans. Last month, the resort welcomed Salt Pond Pub, a unique open air, walk-up pub and the area's newest gathering place for hikers, mountain bikers and locals.

The new Kellerman's Gift Shop at Mountain Lake Lodge – where 'Dirty Dancing' was filmed 35 years ago – pays tribute to the movie's renowned dance studio with nods around the store including the décor, lighting, a replica of Baby's dance shoes, and this "Don't Step On The One!" sign.

Mountain Lake Lodge, steeped in history, is where the iconic Dirty Dancing (known as "Kellerman's Mountain House" in the movie) was filmed 35 years ago. Guests enjoy modern amenities, numerous outdoor activities, and traditional family fun and nostalgia, all away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

"Last year was our best ever and we are currently pacing ahead of that," says Heidi Stone, president and CEO, Mountain Lake Lodge. "Our new retail center with Kellerman's Gift Shop and official Dirty Dancing merchandise, plus our very own Salt Pond Living collection are exciting additions."

According to Jeremiah McKendree, vice president retail and recreation, "The hottest seller in Kellerman's Gift Shop is the ringer tee, just like Johnny's cousin Billy wore in the movie. The merchandise is exciting and shoppers are intrigued with the store's design which is fashioned after the well-known studio where Baby learned to dance."

In addition, Salt Pond Living offers stained glass, stipple drawings, and artwork by such local artisans as Mike Burcher, Ron McCall and the late Elva Davis, along with crafts by Creative Design Laserworks and Wind River. Artists wishing to showcase their work may contact giftshop@mtnlakelodge.com.

The retail center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The collection of Dirty Dancing merchandise and memorabilia is also available online at https://mtnlakelodge.shop.

Salt Pond Pub, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., features all-local craft draft on tap and signature hiker-cocktails, plus an 'Ales and Trails' menu of appetizers, artisan pizzas and scrumptious desserts.

Dirty Dancing afficionados can transport themselves back to Kellerman's with the resort's popular "Dirty Dancing Weekends" throughout the year or "Kellerman's Film Package" with any two-night stay. For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

