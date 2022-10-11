Trustfeed will join Trustpilot in the Market for Trustworthy Online Consumer Reviews

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) forecasts confident growth and believes that within five years the company was the potential of creating the world's largest platform for trustworthy consumer reviews.

84% of world population own smartphone's according to bankmycell.com. The top countries for mobile phone use have mobile phone penetration over 70%. Those consumers became increasingly vocal and self-confident. They express what they want and when and where they want it. Many of them share their opinions on social media and review sites. Frequently it is about their experience of purchasing goods or services.

Trustfeed.com offers not only consumers the opportunity to write their opinion but also companies a way of driving business by managing their profiles and interacting with consumers online reviews. Trustfeed was founded in 2021 to revolutionize the company data and product review world with a trusted platform of reviews and company profiles. The company provides trusted company and product information with state-of-the-art crawler technology. Machine learning and artificial intelligence tools help analyze data to ensure a high certainty of trustworthy information.

Trustfeed enables businesses to create brand awareness, product endorsement and anticipate a feedback loop for product improvement. Those businesses can engage with their customers encouraging positive feedback and manage their online reputation with Trustfeed's online portal. Consumer review is becoming a science. According to Brightlocal's 2022 Local Consumer review Survey, at least 40 reviews are needed before consumers put trust in overall ratings. Trustfeed helps increase review frequency developing greater trust between consumer and online retailer.

The long-term opportunity is represented by a large, under-penetrated Total Addressable Market ("TAM"). The global TAM (excluding China) is estimated by OC&C Strategy Consultants LLP ("OC&C") to be approximately US$50 billion.

Trustfeed is bullish. The Trustfeed database has over 69 million reviewed domains (Cf. Trustpilot's 714 thousand) and Trustfeed has just under 290 million reviews (Cf. Trustpilot's 167 million).

Trustfeed's CEO Rasmus Refer says: "USA consumers consider the top sources of fake reviews to be Amazon, Google and Facebook. This leaves trust in the hands of specialised review sites like Trustfeed. The market opportunity leads me to predict huge growth and potential for Trustfeed over the next 12-24 months."

Trustfeed Corp. is controlled by FastBase Inc. (OTC:FBSE)

