7-Eleven, Inc. Introduces Limited Time Only Green Apple Flavor to Slurpee Lineup

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A mouth-watering new Slurpee® drink flavor is dropping at 7-Eleven, Inc., and it's sure to ap-peal to customers looking for a bit of festive fall fun. The new, limited time only Green Apple Slurpee is a delightful combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly picked apple on a crisp autumn day. This seasonal flavor is now available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® , and Stripes® stores.

"Fall is an exciting time for us at 7-Eleven as we begin to roll out our seasonal takes on classic menu items – like the Smokey Cheddar Sausage and the Maple Pecan Danish – and our Slurpee drinks are no exception," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "Our customers are the apples of our eyes, and we hope they love the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor as much as we do!"

Need a morning beverage to complement that tangy afternoon treat? Look no further! For a limited time, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members who purchase six cups of coffee – including Pumpkin Spice Lattes – Big Gulp®, or Slurpee drinks, will receive their 7th cup free*. And although summer may be over, fans can still enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks** this fall and through the end of the year.

And with 7-Eleven's 7NOW® delivery app, customers can get their Green Apple Slurpee drink delivered right to their door. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders. Even better, with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month***.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer applies only to 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. MUST use the app to earn punches and redeem the free cup. All rights reserved.

**$1 Sm Slurpee: Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii.

***By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information visit 7-Eleven's website.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

