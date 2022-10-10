Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):
LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.
Sites
www.lithia.com
www.investors.lithiadriveway.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com
www.greencars.com
www.drivewayfinancecorp.com
Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ
Lithia & Driveway on Twitter
https://twitter.com/lithiamotors
https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ
https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.