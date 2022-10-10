Jenny Sundqvist new CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the Board of Directors has named Jenny Sundqvist as new CEO. Jenny comes from a position as Chief Commercial Officer at Isofol Medical AB and has broad experience from leading positions within the pharmaceutical industry. Johan Giléus, who has been acting CEO since April 2022, will continue as CFO in the company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jenny Sundqvist as the new CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. Jenny's knowledge and experience in pharmaceutical development and business management will be of great benefit for further development of the company, and I also want to take the opportunity to thank Johan for his appreciated and valuable contributions to the company as acting CEO," said Wenche Rolfsen, Chairman of InDex Pharmaceuticals.

Jenny Sundqvist has an impressive track record of developing companies and creating value. She has broad experience in leading successful research organizations in combination with commercial experience in marketing of approved medications. Jenny has previously, among other things, worked as Chief Commercial Officer at Isofol Medical AB, been responsible for AstraZeneca's global research portfolio in oncology, worked as Site Director for AstraZeneca's research unit in Gothenburg and been global brand manager for AstraZeneca's asthma product Symbicort.

"I am very grateful to have been entrusted by the Board of Directors to lead InDex on this exciting journey of taking cobitolimod through phase III and towards the market. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the competent employees at InDex with the goal of improving the quality of life for patients while building value for the shareholders," said Jenny Sundqvist.

Jenny will take over as CEO from January 1, 2023.

Publication

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 13:30 CET on October 10, 2022.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III study CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

