EnviroSpark Awarded Federal Contract to Serve $500 Million EV Infrastructure Rollout

Atlanta-Based EnviroSpark wins GSA contract to install EV charging stations across Southeastern U.S., earns highest overall technical ranking among 10 vendors selected

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company EnviroSpark was awarded a federal government contract to design and install EV charging stations at locations run by federal agencies throughout the Southeast region of the United States. The contract, which includes a $500 million dollar budget ceiling for the region, came from the General Services Administration (GSA) amid a nationwide push for expanded EV infrastructure.

EnviroSpark (PRNewswire)

EnviroSpark earned the highest technical ranking among the 10 small business vendors awarded contracts in the region, which includes 13 states and Puerto Rico. Additionally, EnviroSpark is the only selected vendor that received the overall technical ranking of "excellent," due to their extensive prior experience and past performance on relevant projects. EnviroSpark is also the only vendor selected in the southeast whose business specialization is exclusively focused on building and installing EV infrastructure.

"It is an honor to be selected to serve on such an important and high-profile project," said EnviroSpark Co-founder and CEO Aaron Luque. "Being named the highest-rated company among all the applicants is truly a testament to all of the hard work and dedication the EnviroSpark team has put in over the last 8 years, and I couldn't be prouder of them."

As part of GSA's "one-stop shop" initiative to support the transition of the federal fleet to a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle fleet, GSA established the government-wide Design/Build and Construction Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements at federal locations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be part of this federal push for improved EV infrastructure in the region and country," EnviroSpark Co-founder and Chief Government Affairs Officer Stephanie Luque said. "In order to increase EV adoption rates and reap the benefits of lower carbon emissions, we must first build out charging infrastructure. EnviroSpark is committed to that mission, and we are proud to be partnering with the GSA to bring EV access to federal agencies."

The GSA contracts are designed to be innovative, flexible and easy to use. Services under these IDIQ contracts include:

Electric vehicle supply equipment installation

Feasibility studies and site assessments

Construction and design-build services

Utility company coordination

Electrical infrastructure upgrades (e.g., switchgear, transformers, etc.)

Site work services (e.g., trenching, bollards, signage, pavement markings, etc.)

Equipment testing and commissioning

As a selected contractor, EnviroSpark, who specializes in turnkey EV solutions, will conduct a host of studies, tests and inspections to design, construct, and implement infrastructure improvements and install charging stations at federal agency locations across the region.

To date, EnviroSpark is responsible for more than 5,500 charging ports for customers such as Georgia Power, Tesla and Electrify America in addition to partnering with government entities such as cities and municipalities, but this marks the organization's first federal contract.

About EnviroSpark

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation, and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles and to increase the availability of EV charging infrastructure. The company is responsible for the installation of more than 5,500 charging ports to date. EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of property owners and drivers from coast to coast by enhancing EV accessibility in a customer-friendly way.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnviroSpark