State Bar of Georgia Notifies Members and Employees of Cybersecurity Incident

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Bar of Georgia announces that it experienced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to its systems. Since learning of the incident, the State Bar worked to restore its systems safely and resume normal operations.

The State Bar investigated the incident, and a third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist in that investigation. Law enforcement and regulators were notified. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized person gained access to the State Bar systems. Through its investigation, the State Bar determined that some personal information of its current and former employees as well as its members may have been subject to unauthorized access. Although the State Bar had security protocols and technology in place to help prevent unauthorized access, the unauthorized person was able to evade some of these defenses. The State Bar determined that the following personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person during the incident: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, direct deposit information, or name change information.

The State Bar understands the concern this incident may cause for individuals whose personal information was involved. As a result, current and former employees and members are being offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Transunion. These identity protection services include credit bureau monitoring and $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance. For more information on Transunion, including instructions on how to activate the complimentary membership, as well as some additional steps individuals may take to protect their personal information, please visit the State Bar website and look for the link to "Cybersecurity Incident": https://www.gabar.org/

The State Bar encourages everyone to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If individuals see charges or activity they did not authorize, please contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

The State Bar has established a dedicated call center to help answer any questions customers may have about the incident or how to sign up for these services. Please call (844) 565-0052, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) for more information.

The State Bar regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused and looks forward to continuing to serve its members. The State Bar takes its responsibility to safeguard the information entrusted to it seriously. Since learning of this incident, the State Bar has enhanced its security protocols and technology to prevent unauthorized access to its systems.

About the State Bar of Georgia

The State Bar of Georgia exists to foster among the members of the Bar of the State of Georgia the principles of duty and service to the public; to improve the administration of justice; and to advance the science of law. All persons authorized to practice law in the State of Georgia are required to be members. The State Bar has strict codes of ethics and discipline that are enforced by the Supreme Court of Georgia through the State Bar's Office of the General Counsel. Membership license fees and other contributions help the State Bar provide programs that are mutually beneficial to its members and the public.

