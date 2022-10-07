Andy Warhol, Wayne Gretzky, Tina Turner and other collectibles in Las Vegas NFT Auction

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LIVE from Las Vegas on October 12, 2022, the first of its kind, original and NFT auction!

Outlaw NFT Auctions will host a live auction with a seasoned auctioneer, featuring authenticated digital assets, all backed by the immutability of the blockchain. Bidders and viewers can attend live or online.

Andy Warhol's Mick Jagger screen prints from 1975 and their accompanying NFTs are featured in a lot in the Arts section of the auction. The National Institute of Appraisers recently estimated the value of the originals at $100,000 to $120,000 US each, without the NFTs.

The Pop Culture Memorabilia section has a lot with one of the music industry's iconic tour costumes and accompanying NFT. The collectible is a vintage Versace couture dress worn by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner during multiple record-breaking tours in the 1990's. The dress is offered from the collection of renowned Stylist to the Stars, Wayne Scot Lucas.

In 1978, 17-year-old Wayne Gretzky signed a personal service contact with Nelson Skalbania that paved the way to greatness for the former Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings player. Since Wayne was underage at the time of signing, his father, Walter, co-signed the contract. This contract represents the commencement of the Great One's ascent into NHL legendary status. In the Sports Collectibles, this one-of-one digital version of the contract has been authenticated and secured by the blockchain. This unique NFT collectible is also available for sale at the live auction.

Register to bid online or in person and find out more about the rare collectibles and NFTs available at the live Outlaw NFT Auction at Outlaw NFT Auction Live from Las Vegas.

Each lot will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price!

