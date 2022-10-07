America's DataHub Consortium Announces Innovation Challenge Winners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) announced five winners for the ADC Innovation Challenge at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit & Expo on September 27. The challenge offered $50,000 divided amongst top innovators that responded to challenges shared by statistical agencies and units within the Federal government.

America's Datahub Consortium (PRNewswire)

"America's DataHub Consortium is all about innovation and partnerships. We're looking for innovators to solve tough challenges and create highly secure, trustworthy, and easy-to-use methods for evidence-building," National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics Deputy Director Vipin Arora said.

17 applicants were selected to pitch their solutions in-person to ADC representatives, as well as to leading corporate and investment partners in the audience. Applicants presented their organization's capabilities during a five-minute window followed by three minutes of questions and answers.

The participants showcased capabilities related to:

Data dashboards that integrate disparate data types into a cohesive display

Data security and privacy solutions

Novel analytical techniques

Data linking and data access for secure and effective distribution to authorized end users

Of the 17 competitors, five companies each won a $10,000 award: Candelytics, Kinnami Software Corporation, Duality Technologies, Knexus Research Corporation, and Ubicquia.

Arora shared that the goal is to bring together innovators for collaborative projects that benefit the American public. He said the purpose of the event was to build ADC membership and give organizations a place to collaborate and gain visibility.

America's DataHub Consortium offers its members streamlined access to Federal government funding and the opportunity to take on critical evidence building challenges. In addition, members can research and locate other companies to collaboratively solve our nation's challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE America's DataHub Consortium (ADC)